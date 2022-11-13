Dwyane Wade, whose wife, Gabrielle Union, spent $20K on strip clubs, gets his 17th Tattoo dedicated to her  

Apr 10, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade (3) walks of the court with his Actress wife Gabrielle Union after his last NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade, the devout Christian, and husband recently got a tattoo. And it was his 17th. What’s more, he dedicated it to his wife, Gabrielle Union. The two have been going strong for a while and are among Hollywood’s role-model parents.

Dwayne and Gabrielle are dedicated parents and their relationship has blossomed over the last few years. They were in the news recently over their wholesome and public support for their daughter Zaya Wade. She recently completed her transition and the Wades stood by her, setting an important example for parents around the world.

D-Wade clearly cherishes the support his wife has offered him despite the child not being hers. In her honor, he decided to get his 17th tattoo.

Dwyane Wade’s tattoo is dedicated to his wife’s 50th birthday

Gabrielle Union turned 50 recently and Dwyane decided that a great birthday gift would be a tattoo that is dedicated to her. As the family is on vacation in Cape Town, South Africa, we all heard the news through social media.

What is the tattoo? A heart with her initials GU next to it. And Gabrielle loved it. In her social media post, she wrote “the moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dframeddanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown Part 4,”.

A wholesome gesture for the same woman, who once spent $20,000 in a strip club. Well, Dwyane seems to have forgotten about it.

Core memory for Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade as he makes her his 17th tattoo 🔥 (via ⁦gabunion/IG) pic.twitter.com/DbmYMSPeFS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 10, 2022

Gabrielle Union once spent an absurd $20,000 per night on a strip club

You might be thinking as to how almost absurd and ridiculous that sounds, however, we are here to remind you that Gabrielle Union is a Hollywood actress and an icon at that.

Why did she spend absurd amounts of money at a strip club? Well, she was just hanging with her husband and friends! Yes, during the early days of their marriage and when Wade was in Miami, she would accompany the Miami Heat boys to strip clubs.

She talked about the splurging on Jimmy Kimmel and we think given her stature it wasn’t much of an issue. It is worth noting that Gabrielle is worth a cool $40 million.

And now, she is tattooed permanently on Dwyane’s hand, talk about a doting husband.

