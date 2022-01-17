“I play neither chess nor checkers, I just gotta carry it for Klay Thompson”: Jonathan Kuminga reveals one of the rookie duties the Splash Brother makes him do

As one of his rookie duty, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has to carry boxes of Chess and Checkers for Klay Thompson.

Being an NBA player is an honour and privilege for many. However, being a rookie in one of the world’s biggest sporting leagues is a tough task. Of Course, rookies have to earn their respect and their place in the league.

The league has a long history of peculiar traditions and several funny anecdotes of various rookie duties and rituals. Even prodigies like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant weren’t excused from these infamous tasks.

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga just revealed one of his rookie duties, Splash Brother Klay Thompson assigned him with.

After the Warriors-Nuggets clash, Jonathan carried boxes of chess and checkers to the postgame interview. When asked which of the two games he played more, the “Kum Bucket” revealed:

“I don’t play neither of those games. I just gotta do my rookie duty and carry it for Klay.”

Jonathan Kuminga brought in a box of Chess & Checkers to his presser: “I don’t play neither of those games. I just gotta do my rookie duty and carry it for Klay.” pic.twitter.com/Ca5PfoKmzM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 17, 2022

After recording 25 points in the Warriors matchup against the Bulls, the 6-foot-8 forward put up 19 points and 7 rebounds in GSW’s 20-point loss against the Wolves. And over the past 3 games, the teenager has been putting up a solid 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds on an efficient 52.5% field goal.