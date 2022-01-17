Basketball

“I play neither chess nor checkers, I just gotta carry it for Klay Thompson”: Jonathan Kuminga reveals one of the rookie duties the Splash Brother makes him do

“I play neither chess nor checkers, I just gotta carry it for Klay Thompson”: Jonathan Kuminga reveals one of the rookie duties the Splash Brother makes him do
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"From that point on, Dennis Rodman was straight as an arrow, and we started to win": Bulls legend Michael Jordan recalls the only time he called out The Worm in their three seasons together
Next Article
“It’s a ridiculous way for a football game to end": Tony Romo was left stunned after controversial Cowboys loss to 49ers
NBA Latest Post
“I play neither chess nor checkers, I just gotta carry it for Klay Thompson”: Jonathan Kuminga reveals one of the rookie duties the Splash Brother makes him do
“I play neither chess nor checkers, I just gotta carry it for Klay Thompson”: Jonathan Kuminga reveals one of the rookie duties the Splash Brother makes him do

As one of his rookie duty, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has to carry boxes of…