Kevin Hart Warns Jayson Tatum About Joel Embiid Coming for the Celtics After Winning Olympics Gold Medal

The Boston Celtics appear to be the biggest roadblock in the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff ambitions moving forward. The Celtics’ dominance over Philly in the East has always irritated 76ers superfan Kevin Hart. To grind Hart’s gears further, Celtics star Jayson Tatum dedicated his 2024 NBA title to Hart. But the comic believes that the time has come for Joel Embiid and Co. to get back at Boston following the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

On his recent sit-down with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Hart declared that Tatum and Co. won’t be able to defend their championship because his favorite squad has finally become strong enough to beat them after the addition of Paul George. Hart also seemed very keen on exacting revenge on Tatum after his little stunt in this year’s Finals.

The veteran comedian declared that Embiid would be engaging in psychological warfare with his Team USA teammate, Tatum during the Olympic Games. This would show the Celtics superstar that the 76ers are ready to take Boston down next season.

Hart even warned Tatum to be wary of Embiid after USA wins the gold medal at the Olympics. In a serious voice, Hart said,

“The Philadelphia 76ers are not the team of old…. Joel [Embiid] is playing those mind games [in Team USA practice], letting you know what you going to see, look at how in-shape I am, look at how healthy I feel, I am gonna go out and give him work in the Olympics, and guess who is next, Celtics.”

“Joel is gonna say, ‘I’m getting this gold and I’m dealing with y’all [Tatum and Celtics] next,‘” Hart continued. Meanwhile, Rooks could barely contain her laughter.

Hart’s support for the Philadelphia 76ers has been unwavering for decades. His statements were a mix of serious and comedy, which is his typical style. He is excited about his team’s chances and would love to have the last laugh against Jayson Tatum.

Jayson Tatum and Kevin Hart engage in constant banter

Tatum and Hart have repeatedly taken shots at each other, but their banter is mostly friendly. However, Tatum always ends up having the upper hand, especially because of the Celtics’ recent domination. Before the 2023-24 season, the two participated in the LOL Network’s comedy show Cold as Balls where Kevin Hart interviews sports personalities during an ice-bath.

During an episode, Tatum trolled the 5’4″ comedian by gifting him a “T2” sized Celtics jersey. The 26-year-old quipped that the jersey belongs to his 5-year-old son Deuce, but would fit perfectly on the comedian’s frame.