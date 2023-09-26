5ft 2″ Kevin Hart Falls Victim to Hilarious “Son’s Jersey” Prank By Jayson Tatum Months After ‘Height Reality Check’ Reminder From Stephen Curry

Kevin Hart is the host of the show Cold as Balls. To kick off its ninth season, Kevin Hart had Jayson Tatum as his guest. The Celtics star began the episode by giving Hart a Jersey that belonged to his son Duece. The jersey hilariously fit Kevin perfectly. But this wouldn’t be the first time the comedian has been teased about his height.

The recent installment of height jokes comes from none other than NBA star shooter Stephen Curry. The Warriors guard posted a video which was a snippet from Kevin’s new special ‘Reality Check.’ In the clip, Kevin Hart shares a story about being recommended height-increasing surgery by his high school classmate.

Jayson Tatum makes an appearance on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart

Tatum was recently a guest on season 9 of Cold as Balls. The Celtics guard was quickly reminded that Kevin was injured and needed a double to do the ‘ice bath’. Tatum was kind enough to even bring Kevin Hart a gift. The gift was later revealed to be Jayson’s son’s jersey. Hilariously enough the jersey fit the host perfectly.

Kevin needed a little convincing from Tatum to try the Jersey, but in the end, Kevin decided to keep it on for the entire episode. Kevin’s double even stayed on for the complete episode, hilariously playing his role throughout. Tatum was suddenly asked what he worked on every day. Tatum after struggling with the question a bit, replied:

“Being the best possible dad.”

Kevin hilariously replied telling the Celtics forward:

“I don’t give a f**k about my kids.”

Kevin even asked the All-Star forward if he believed that he was a top 5 player in the league. Tatum answered the question confidently, telling Hart, “Yeah absolutely!”

Height isn’t a barrier to Hart’s NBA dreams

The list of celebrities that have roasted Kevin Hart for his height is pretty long. From the comedic goat Dave Chappelle to pop star Justin Bieber, Kevin’s height has often been the bud of the joke. He even recently did a photoshoot with Steph Curry which comedically led to a video that focused on the immense height difference between the two celebrities.

Kevin Hart is someone you can often catch at NBA games. He not only attends 76ers games but also plays in the All-Star celebrity games. Kevin has also taken the Celebrity Game MVP award home the most times, with a total tally of 4 times. But for the time being, Hart seems to have hung up his sneakers as the world awaits the launch of his new special.