“Kick His A**”: OJ Simpson Wants Ben Simmons To Get Beaten Up By Cam’Ron Following The Nets Star And Rapper’s Near Altercation

The Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons allegedly engaged in an altercation with the infamous rapper Cam’Ron. Following the instance, the latter revealed the details of the situation in the latest episode of his show, It Is What It Is Talk. Upon listening to the specifics, the frequent guest of the podcast OJ Simpson demanded a physical battle between the two.

The situation circled around the Los Angeles Lakers in last Friday’s home clash against the Nets. The rapper paid a visit to the Crypto.com Arena, where Simmons was warming up near the bench for the visitors. Reflecting on that moment, he jokingly revealed,

“I forgot Ben Simmons plays basketball. I was bugging. I was like, ‘Damn, this n***a still in the NBA'”.

Following the conclusion of the match, the duo unexpectedly faced each other on their way out of the arena. Soon after that, they engaged in a staredown as the 47-year-old recalled thinking, “This isn’t gonna go good cause I’mma go crazy my n***a”. “Before you get that [footage], loose chairs gonna be flying, I’mma go straight for your knees,” he further mentioned.

Later, the 2018 ROTY simply walked past the rapper, enraging the artist. Labelling this as “eye games”, the host declared, “If you don’t like what I say, I rather a n***a just be like, ‘Yo Cam, I wasn’t feeling that sh*t, you don’t understand, I’m really hurt, I’m really going through something'”.

Upon hearing the details, the co-panelist on the show Mase asked Simpson for his thoughts on the matter.

“Kick his a**,”

the 76-year-old declared displaying his support for Cam’Ron while backing openly him. “I have had to zip my n**** suit once in a while and it don’t matter how big the guy is,” he further added showcasing the lack of fear.

Cam’Ron’s jab at the 27-year-old playing basketball isn’t surprising. Simmons has only featured in 6 games this season and hasn’t played any game since 6th November, leaving Nets fans frustrated.

The controversies have been surrounding Simmons for quite some time now. After his 76ers departure under unwanted circumstances, Simmons was criticised for citing mental health problems and was even booed by 76ers fans on his return. He even replied to some of the opinions on him, only to find himself under hot waters. Although things started to improve after he joined the Nets, his unavailability due to injuries has left the fans frustrated.

A glimpse into the dislikeness toward Ben Simmons

Despite landing in New York City with immense promise, the 6ft 10″ Australian has failed to impress in the past two years. His unavailability combined with inconsistent performances frustrated the fans with Cam’Ron being one of them. Thus, on several occasions in the past, the rapper took to his show to express his frustration over the 3x All-Star.

Nearly a year ago, he even had to pay Mase as Simmons failed to average at least 10 points per game. “At this point, you’re costing me money. I don’t know where you’re gonna go but you get the f**k out of New York personally. We don’t really want you around. You are a disgrace,” he stated after losing the bet.

So, the lasting history between the player and the artist certainly sparked the altercation last week. Thankfully, the situation did not result in an unforgettable instance as both of them maintained composure throughout. Yet, the recent comments from Cam’Ron might well have planted another seed for a controversial encounter in the future.