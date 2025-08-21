“Kill a Chicken in 30 Minutes”: Kendrick Perkins Offers Kyrie Irving Generous Help

Feb 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What does a retired NBA legend do? Well, statistically, the more famous ones seek more of the same thrill, albeit behind a screen and with a microphone taped to their chest. Some others move away into the well-explored region of men in podcasts. Kyrie Irving, however, wants to be a farmer.

Irving’s not waiting to call it a day either. He has been talking about this dream of his for a long time, and he has big plans.

Away from the bright lights of the NBA, Kyrie Irving wants to essentially build a utopia of sorts and make a holistic way of living accessible to everyone.

“A healthy life is the best life. I know being healthy is expensive nowadays with inflation and things of that nature, and that’s why I am building towards becoming one of the biggest farmers ever,” Irving revealed on the Road Trippin’ podcast.

“I want to be able to supply food and groceries to the world in the best way I can and create small holistic wellness villages, where people can retire, people can give birth. Women could give birth safely and don’t have to worry about all the taxing on their bodies and the stress. Families can grow and build. And I am more in agriculture than I am into other things,” he noted.

At this point, Irving claims that he is looking for the audience and the community he needs to help him. “I am trying to find farmers in Jersey, trying to find farmers in LA, trying to find farmers in Texas, trying to find lots of agriculture specialists and experts, so I can learn how to grow food,” the former NBA champion said on his Twitch stream.



Irving has reportedly been talking about this since winning his first championship. At the time, he wasn’t even at his peak, and yet he was looking ahead to a very different future.

Reacting to Irving’s plans, former Lakers star Channing Frye asserted that Irving has been doing these streams for a while, and they have come from a place of maturity, from the ups and downs of life and from the experience of having children, among other things.

Frye insists that Irving has reached a point in life where he’s not doing any of this to prove a point but to ensure that he’s happy himself. Frye also noted that Kyrie’s way of life might not be for everyone, since his “search of knowledge is upsetting to other people.” But it’s something Irving sees as a way to be happy and has maintained a certain level of consistency about it as well.

Boston Celtics legend Kendrick Perkins, meanwhile, asserted that Irving was the most skilled player to play a game of basketball and said that if he wanted to learn how to farm, he should just call him. “I will show him how to grow cucumbers, tomatoes. I will show him how to kill a chicken in 30 minutes, have it ready to cook.”

Perkins then went on a for a bit about about the details of the process, and, well, his is certainly one way to cook a chicken! If Irving really wants to follow up, he has Perkins’ number.