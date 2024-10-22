Celtics Should Try ‘Mental Games’ With Struggling Mikal Bridges In NBA Season Opener, Advises Chandler Parsons

It is early days, no doubt. But Mikal Bridges’ journey as a New York Knick hasn’t followed the script he had hoped it would. The Knicks went 3-1 in the four preseason games, and he, being part of the roster, would be credited for some bits of it. However, on his game front, the former Villanova and Brooklyn Nets forward has some pressing matters to address. The jump shot, for starters.

In the four games, Bridges made two three-pointers. Seems reasonable, considering he is just settling in. Wait…. His conversion rate was pathetic, to say the least — he attempted 19 shots from beyond the arc for his two buckets, a measly 10.5%. This includes a poor 0-10 performance against the Washington Wizards.

Bridges, who was signed for his 3-and-D abilities, seems to have hit a rut. That has got something to do with the fact that he’s still attempting to fix his jump shot mechanics. This new-look jumper was the main topic of discussion on Run It Back, where Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams tore into the forward.

Parsons, talking about a hypothetical scenario of guarding Bridges in the Knicks’ season opener against the Boston Celtics, said:

“If I guard him tomorrow night on the Celtics, and I know this noise about his shot and his struggles, I’m (shouting) ‘He’s with us’, every time he shoots. I’m trying to make it a mental game to where he’s even second-guessing his shot because of the struggles he’s had because of changing the shot.”

The cacophony around his new shot is justified. Since entering the league in 2018-19, Bridges has never seen his three-point percentage drop below 30%. Even in his worst year, which was his rookie season with the Nets, he shot a respectable 33.5% from beyond the arc. He’s shot above 35% since then, and had a standout season in 2020-21, shooting a colossal 42.5%.

The Knicks need him back at his best, and quickly that too. Jalen Brunson is a solid 3-point shooter, and Karl Anthony-Towns’ entry bolsters their offense. But Bridges would also be a vital cog.

With their expected starting forwards, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby, not being high-volume shooters, Bridges needs to ensure his jumper troubles disappear by the opening night, or by the end of the first week, latest.

The Eastern Conference is not as stacked as the West, no doubt. And New York has the best chance at dethroning the Celtics. In that quest, Bridges better not have an off-year shooting.

Bridges’ problems with his shot

At Villanova, Bridges was a career 40% shooter from beyond the arc. He spent three seasons there, and his shooting was a huge factor in their two successful NCAA campaigns.

He admitted that he has been tirelessly working on bringing his jumper back to where it was during college. Knicks beat writer Kristian Winfield posted a quote from the forward on X (formerly Twitter), where he admits he’s been working on his shooting form for seven years.

Mikal Bridges says he’s been trying to fix his jump shot for 7 years trying to get his form back to where it was at Villanova: “When I came out of college, I tweaked it a little bit. And then my 2nd year in the league, I had the hitch, and tried to build back from that.” — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 19, 2024

His hitch while going for it, and slightly delayed shooting form, are probably the aspects he has been working on. But, going by stats, they never posed a serious issue. He has been consistent in the past playing with these which are a natural part of his game.

That said, new mechanics or not, questions will be asked if he can’t at least match his career average of 37.5%. All the more if the Knicks end up with anything less than a Conference Final appearance this season.