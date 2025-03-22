“Kill Or Be Killed”: Kevin Garnett’s Aggressive Speech To Deion Sanders On His Level Of Intensity Resurfaces

Kevin Garnett’s competitive drive was unparalleled. He played the game with raw intensity where every possession mattered and every individual matchup was about showing how better he was than everyone. KG’s talking on the floor wasn’t just restricted to his opponents, he used to scream to hype himself up as well.

Advertisement

KG’s personality was rare and his passion for the game undeniable. About a year ago, Garnett linked up with one of the few people on earth who can match his intensity, Deion Sanders.

The thought process about being willing to outwork and outperform everyone while wearing their hearts on their sleeves is something these legends have in common. When the clip of them having a conversation recently resurfaced, Garnett reshared it on his Instagram story, giving us all a chance to refresh our memories.

In the clip, he can be heard saying, “You know how you have to go, right. It was kill or be killed. It wasn’t no grey area. If a guy was killing you, he was trying to step on you.” KG’s passion often takes over his train of thought, but it only shows that whatever he’s saying is coming from deep within. He explained how there’s nothing “cool” about the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playbook Consulting (@playbook_consulting)



It’s a battle every time an athlete steps on the court. However, KG believes that the intensity has taken a back seat with the new generation. “Working out, playing one on one, caring, passion, having my teammate’s back, communication,” KG detailed what the game is all about. If he saw his teammate or his coach giving their 100%, it motivated Garnett to match their energies. This short clip pretty much sums up who he was back in his NBA days.

Rajon Rondo told a hilarious Kevin Garnett story

KG’s intensity was one of his biggest strengths on the floor. His charged-up attitude made it difficult for his opponents to face him in games. However, it wasn’t always the opposition at the receiving end. Sometimes, his own teammates got caught in the showcase. Rajon Rando, during an appearance on Knuckleheads Podcast, revealed one such story.

He said that when the team was in a huddle as the coach was getting ready to draw up a play, KG channeled his inner Triple H. Just like the WWE superstar, he took a sip of water and sprayed it in the air. Rondo said, “It was wild. It was the wildest sh*t I ever seen in my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Players’ Tribune (@playerstribune)



As confused as he was, he understood that it was part of KG’s personality. He was probably trying to fire himself up for the next play, but unfortunately, Rondo ended up catching some of the sprayed water on his face.