“Stephen Curry Is NBA’s Patrick Mahomes”: NBA Champion Compares Warriors Legend to Chiefs MVP After 2nd Super Bowl Win

The careers of Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes may not have exact parallels, but many still compare the duo as each other’s equivalents.

Patrick Mahomes has capped off the best 5-year run by a new draftee with his second Super Bowl win. The Kansas City Chiefs captured their second Super Bowl trophy since Mahomes became a starter tonight.

The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles held the lead for much of the game, heading into halftime up by 10 points. However, the Chiefs scored on every single drive in a vintage 24-point second half performance.

This is the Mahomes legacy game. Down 10, in a ton of pain, against a terrific team, and the Chiefs score 24 points on four second-half drives to win the Super Bowl — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) February 13, 2023

There’s a controversy about a dodgy holding call issued to the Eagles in the final 2 minutes of the game. It has brought out reactions from people in every major American sport.

However, notwithstanding the call, the Chiefs preyed on the Eagles’ defense big-time in the second half. Mahomes finished the game with 21 completions on 27 pass attempts, totaling 182 yards in the game.

Bobby Portis compares Patrick Mahomes to Stephen Curry after Super Bowl victory

Stephen Curry is the reigning Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP, and with good reason. The Warriors legend made his mark on last year’s NBA Finals with phenomenal performances – particularly in a historic Game 4 display at the TD Garden.

Curry added 3 championships to his tally within the first 9 seasons of his career. Mahomes, meanwhile, has been to 3 Super Bowl games in 5 seasons as a starter.

Given their flair for the dramatic and ability to pull off what no other player in their league can, Bucks forward Bobby Portis brought the two up in comparison. He certainly isn’t the first to propose such an analogy.

Many would say that Mahomes has a chance to go toe-to-toe with legends even greater than Steph. After all, the man is just 27 years old and has over a decade in front of him.

Mahomes gets comparisons with Tom Brady after Super Bowl exploits

Patrick Mahomes has already vaulted himself into the conversations of all-time great quarterbacks. He’s become one of the few players to be awarded MVP honors and win the Super Bowl in the same season.

Tom Brady had 10 Super Bowl appearances through 23 seasons as an NFL starter. Mahomes’ run rate – if he can keep it up – suggests that he has the potential to overtake the GOAT.

Many already argue that due to his rushing prowess, Mahomes is a superior player to peak Brady. The sky is the limit for the Chiefs quarterback, who’s got a 10-year, $503 million contract to his name.