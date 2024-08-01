Kiyan Anthony Excited to Face Off Against Bronny James in the NBA

The next generation of basketball stars will soon be taking over the game. We recently saw LeBron James’ son, Bronny James being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers as their second-round 55th overall pick. Soon, it will be time for Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony to be in the draft. On a recent episode of his father’s podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn, Kiyan was asked about his thoughts on Bronny getting drafted.

Since the two have been friends and have played against one another in the past, the 17-year-old said that he is very happy for him. In fact, he is looking forward to another faceoff with him soon, this time in the NBA.

Kiyan admitted that he sees it as Bronny setting an example as a kid of an NBA superstar for others like him to follow. He would also like to see himself in the league soon and Bronny’s success can be a blueprint for him.

Kiyan is also stoked about the fact that the 19-year-old will get to be teammates with his four-time NBA Champion father.

Kiyan said during the podcast, “It [Bronny’s draft] was fire. Just to know that he started it, and I got a chance to like follow, not follow him, but get to where he’s at in the league. That’s fire. I texted him and everything. We was on the phone. That’s really fire. Especially him playing with his pops, that’s crazy. That’s so crazy to me.”

The 6’5 guard said that him and Bronny have had interesting on-court battles in the past. He recalled their high school matchup where Kiyan had eight points in comparison to Bronny’s 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Bronny’s performance helped Sierra Canyon win the game 62-51.

In all fairness, Bronny was his senior at the time. But the 17-year-old said that he is looking forward to having more battles against Bronny in the league.

Kiyan has a catchphrase that he uses very often to size up his opposition, ‘I’m frying him’. Even his father has caught strays with him using the phrase to establish that he could easily beat him if they ever faced off. So, it was only fair to ask him if he could ‘fry’ Bronny James in a matchup.

Co-host Kid Mero asked Kiyan, “You’ll fry him up? Gotta fry him up.” Surprisingly, the tough talking youngster had a very matured answer to that. He said, “I think it could work,” without giving a concrete answer like he usually does.

Kiyan could have prioritized his friendship with Bronny over his trash talking persona, but when it will be their time to face off in the league, he will be prepared for it.