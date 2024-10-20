Kiyan Anthony Includes Father Carmelo Anthony on His List of Top-5 Shooters All-Time

Carmelo Anthony and his son, Kiyan, watch the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen compete against the McEachern Indians in a game during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: © Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stephen Curry has dominated the best shooter debates in recent years with his exceptional 3-point shooting. This became even more evident when he set the record for the most 3-pointers in NBA history. In a recent discussion about the top shooters of all time, Kiyan Anthony expectedly picked the Golden State Warriors star in his list. But he also named his father Carmelo Anthony in a surprise twist.

During an interview with Overtime, Kiyan named his top shooters, with Curry being the first name that came to his mind, followed by legends Ray Allen and Reggie Miller. Unexpectedly, he also included his father. Kiyan said,

“Steph, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, my pops, Klay.”

Klay Thompson was one of the Splash Brothers alongside Curry and is known for his 3-point shot as well. Miller and Allen were also historically great shooters, known for their 3-pointers. But Carmelo coming up on this list is somewhat of a surprise.

Despite being a superstar during his time with the Nuggets and Knicks, Carmelo was hardly known for his outside shot. It even earned him some criticism, with his penchant for a more mid-range or 1-on-1 game being a well-established fact. But when it comes to the mid-range, Carmelo Anthony was one of the best.

Carmelo Anthony was a mid-range assassin

Melo was known for his mid-range prowess, lethal from anywhere within the 3-point line. A variety of dribble moves, mid-range shots, and elaborate fakes allowed him to dominate opposing defenders. Furthermore, he did hit the odd clutch 3-pointer as well. But his bread and butter was the mid-range jumper. During the 2006-07 season, he averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game. But, of his 22.4 attempted field goals per game, only 2.3 per game were 3-pointers.

Despite his dominance in the mid-range and a strong post-game, Carmelo did add a reliable 3-point shot later in his career. He had a few good seasons with the Knicks and toward the end of his career.

Although many wouldn’t find Carmelo Anthony fitting to be a part of the top shooter’s list, his pure shooting ability as a whole was undeniable. This makes his son Kiyan’s choice more understandable while remaining a unique one.