“Gary Payton II could leave Stephen Curry for LaMelo Ball!”: NBA Insider reveals key details about 6’3″ Warriors man’s potential future ahead of next season

NBA Insider reports massive news on Gray Payton II, and how he could leave the Golden State Warriors this offseason

Even despite all the fanfare around him, somehow Gary Payton II’s impact during the playoffs has still gone more than a little bit underrated.

Even at 6’3” the man has started to become known for his startling ability to guard players as big as 6’8” or even 6’9”. In other words, he can easily guard from the 1, all the way to the 3, sometimes even the 4. In other, other words, he is one to watch for any team that is looking to strengthen its defense.

Why is that relevant? Well, because the man is entering free agency during this offseason. And, as a certain NBA insider has indicated, he may not be wearing a Warriors jersey at the start of next season, because of it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Insider reports that the Charlotte Hornets are among the teams interested in Gary Payton II this offseason

For anybody that’s dismissing any possibility of this happening, we’d like to show you the tweet in question here first.

Jake Fischer on Gary Payton’s free agency: “If the numbers are close, he’ll go back to the Warriors…. Detroit and Charlotte are teams to look out for” pic.twitter.com/D8cWY2LAbW — Hornets Culture 🐝 (@hornetsculture) June 30, 2022

If the numbers are close, of course, why wouldn’t Payton go back to the Warriors?

But if not?

The Detroit Pistons are the team that is more capable of overpaying for the Warriors man. And, given that they let go of Jerami Grant, they sure do have some serious cap-space to play around with.

As for the Charlotte Hornets, we won’t lie, given that they are already capped out, it’s difficult to imagine they are able to overpay. But, if there is to be some massive trade that gets someone like Gordon Hayward or Mason Plumlee off their books, this becomes a serious possibility as well.

Where in the world will Gary Payton II go?

We don’t know, but we’d advise you to stay tuned on this one.

