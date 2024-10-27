Klay Thompson 3-Pointers Tonight: How Well Did The Newest Mavericks Star Play Against The Suns On Oct 26th Matchup?

Oct 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson thus far has made an immediate impact for the Dallas Mavericks as an elite floor spacer. After dropping 22 points on the San Antonio Spurs during the season opener while raining in 6-10 threes, he’s brought a similar energy tonight against the Phoenix Suns.

As of halftime against the Suns, Klay has brought himself up to 10 points. He has made two 3-pointers tonight on 2-5 shooting which brings him to an even 40% 3FG%. He’s also shooting 4-8 from the field as a whole while also grabbing 1 single rebound in his 16 minutes of play.

Guess who gets the Mavericks started.. Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/lq92Jr3E9S — The Mavs Blog (@TheMavsBlog) October 27, 2024

Klay was given merely 26 minutes to play in his debut as a Maverick but has already played 16 minutes thus far coming into halftime. It will be interesting to see if Jason Kidd has the former Warrior crossing the 30 minute mark tonight.