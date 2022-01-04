“Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving to return in the same week?”: The Warriors sniper holds up six fingers after exiting from his warmup at the Chase Center arena

Klay Thompson’s return is imminent as the Golden State Warriors prepare for the return of their All-star guard for the first time since the 2019 NBA finals.

The Warriors have been missing one-half of the splash brothers for more than two years and are set to receive a significant boost when Klay Thompson returns this season. Klay has been out of action since going down with a torn ACL against the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA finals.

Thompson missed the whole of the 2020 season and suffered another setback as he injured himself during the 2021 pre-season and was again ruled out for the whole of the 2021 season with an Achilles tear. The Warriors’ fan base has been eagerly awaiting the return of their sharpshooter, who is rumored to be cleared to play in the coming days.

The Golden State Warriors have got off to a dominant start and have arguably been the best team in the NBA this season so far. The return of Thompson will come as a boost to Steph Curry and the Warriors, who will look to improve on their impressive first half of the season and contend for a championship run for the first time in two seasons.

Also Read – “Devin Booker really gave an autograph to a fan and fist-bumped another one while leaving the game”: When the Suns’ star had one of the coldest reactions to being ejected

Klay Thompson is set to return to action against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 10th, 2022 as per Adrian Wojnarowski

The Warriors sit on top of the Western Conference and boast of the best record in the NBA this season and are optimistic about the return of Klay Thompson against the Cleveland Cavaliers later this week. The Warriors host the Cavs on 10th January and are targetting the game for Thompson’s return in more than two years.

The NBA Twitter reacts to the eagerly anticipated return of one of the NBA’s finest Marksmen who is set to reunite with Stephen Curry for the first time in two and a half seasons.

There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

Klay and Kyrie back in the same week Now give me Markelle please https://t.co/dSzXnYkCKV — TheMightyA (@TheMightyA2) January 3, 2022

I know where I’m going to be on Sunday https://t.co/cEXp2dbza6 — Guzzle (@cguzzle) January 3, 2022

Also Read – “Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine could be the Bulls’ new Splash Brothers!”: Staggering stat reveals how elite the Chicago guard duo are are 3-point shooters compared to Nets, Warriors superstars

Bulls will get Kyrie and Klay in a three day span next week at the @UnitedCenter https://t.co/HaW8jvDa2F — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) January 3, 2022

pic.twitter.com/SqyeDy5VVh — doxa (0) klay 3s since game 6 2019 finals (@doxaaa2) January 3, 2022

Klay left the court holding up six fingers … could that mean six days away??? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/13pptDBntS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 4, 2022

The Warriors won three NBA Championships in four years and will look to secure another title under their belt as they eye another deep playoff run with Klay’s imminent return providing a major boost for the best team in the NBA this season.