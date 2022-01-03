“Devin Booker really gave an autograph to a fan and fist-bumped another one while leaving the game”: When the Suns’ star had one of the coldest reactions to being ejected

Back in 2016, as Devin Booker got ejected out of the game, he signed an autograph for a fan while on the way to the locker room. This was his first-ever ejection.

Devin Booker is one of the most entertaining young talents in the league. Known for being an offensive maestro, D-Book is one of the most prolific scorers in the league, who at the tender age of 20, went on to score 70 points… in a single game.

Booker is one of the more docile guys in the league. Unlike many other players, Armani isn’t animated. However, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t ever get angry and receives a technical foul here and there. Back in 2016, during the 2nd campaign of his young career, Booker was handed his first-ever ejection.

During the 17th November 2016 clash between the Suns and the Nuggets, the shooting guard received the 2nd technical foul in the same game and was tossed out with only 17.8 seconds remaining on the clock.

The class with which a 20-year-old Devin left the court, left everyone speechless. Booker gave a thumbs up to the referee, waved his teammates goodbye, signed an autograph for a fan, and fist-bumped another one on his way to the locker room.

Here, have a look at it.

“That’s just being kind to people”: Devin Booker on handing out an autograph after getting ejected

When asked about his cold reaction to being ejected, Booker had this to say:

“That’s how I was raised. That’s just being kind to people. I’m in a position where I’ve worked hard to put myself on a pedestal to be a role model and do the right thing. I felt like that was the right thing at the moment, I wasn’t really upset about the ejection. I didn’t understand it.

“A couple words were exchanged but everybody does that in the NBA every possession. I didn’t know it was going to go as viral as it did.”

“It’s bigger than just us.” — Devin Booker on post-ejection autograph. pic.twitter.com/s70pro27h7 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) November 18, 2016

NBA Twitter blew up with reactions as the clip of his exit went viral.

