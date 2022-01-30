Basketball

“Klay Thompson, let me get a ride on your boat!”: Kyrie Irving asks the Warriors sharpshooter for a ride on the ‘Nordic Knife’

“Klay Thompson, let me get a ride on your boat!”: Kyrie Irving asks the Warriors sharpshooter for a ride on the ‘Nordic Knife’
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Me and Stephen Curry are able to do things out there that give the normal person walking down the streets hope that basketball can be for them as well": Kyrie Irving gives an insight into his bond with the Warriors MVP
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Klay Thompson, let me get a ride on your boat!”: Kyrie Irving asks the Warriors sharpshooter for a ride on the ‘Nordic Knife’
“Klay Thompson, let me get a ride on your boat!”: Kyrie Irving asks the Warriors sharpshooter for a ride on the ‘Nordic Knife’

Kyrie Irving hilariously asks Klay Thompson if he can have a ride on his boat…