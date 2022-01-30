“Klay Thompson, let me get a ride on your boat!”: Kyrie Irving asks the Warriors sharpshooter for a ride on the ‘Nordic Knife’

Kyrie Irving hilariously asks Klay Thompson if he can have a ride on his boat following a Nets loss to the Warriors.

Kyrie Irving has quite the rich history with the Golden State Warriors. The mid 2010s saw his Cleveland Cavaliers duke it out with Steph Curry and company in three straight NBA Finals, of which he won one. The Cavs would make it back to the promiseland for a 4th straight time but without KAI as he was traded to the Boston Celtics.

Now, a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving faced off against his old adversaries once again in a highly anticipated regular season game. Unfortunately, stars such as Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Draymond Green weren’t available, with ’The Beard’ being a late scratch due to a hand sprain.

Despite the Nets being extremely shorthanded, they put up quite the fight as the final score was 110-106, in favor of the Dubs.

Irving outplayed both Curry and Klay Thompson as he had an efficient 32 points while neither of the Splash Bros surpassed the 20-point mark. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole did most of the heavy lifting on the offensive end.

Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson chop it up with one another.

Klay Thompson has officially established himself as the, ‘Oh yea, that guy’s got a boat,’ guy in the NBA. The ‘Nordic Knife’ is of Norwegian make and has been with Klay for years now. His iconic Instagram lives from this boat have made for some of the best entertainment out there.

So, following the game last night between the Nets and Warriors, Kyrie Irving gave Klay a hug and proceeded to ask him for a ride on his boat. It’s unclear what Thompson said in response but it should be assumed that Klay said yes because why not.

Many forget that several rivalries within in the NBA exist merely on the NBA hardwood and don’t extend into real life. It’s clear that Ky and the Warriors are on good terms with one another, with him even singing Steph’s praise during his postgame presser following the hard-fought loss.