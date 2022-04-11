“Stephen Curry, in his worst shooting season, shot better than Ray Allen in his best season!”: Warriors’ superstar leads the NBA in 3-pointers made yet again with 285 triples in 64 games

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry leads the NBA in 3-point shooting yet again, has 285 made triples in 64 games played

The Golden State Warriors played their final regular-season game of the 2021-22 NBA season tonight. It has been quite a ride this season, with different injuries plaguing the team at various times.

However, it seems like the team has found its footing heading into the playoffs. Jordan Poole has been a pillar of consistency. Klay Thompson has recorded 30+ point performances in 3 consecutive games. Draymond Green looks like he’s back to being himself and is helping the team get better.

Stephen Curry missed the final 12 games of the season with a sprained left foot. He is set to be re-evaluated tomorrow and is expected to be ready for the playoffs. Steph had a hot start to the season, picking up right where he left off last year. As the season ends, he still leads the NBA in 3-pointers made, despite missing 18 games.

Stephen Curry leads the NBA with 285 made 3-pointers

Steph had a blistering hot start to the season. He was an early favorite for the MVP honors, as he led the Warriors to a league-best 29-7 start to the season. In that time, he became the fastest ever to reach 100 triples in a season(19 games).

However, Draymond Green got injured and Steph was going through a terrible slump which slowed down his season.

As the regular season ends, he still leads the league with the most 3-pointers made this season(285).

This season has been a career-low for Curry in 3-point percentage. This is the only season in his career where he shot under 40% from the deep(except 2019, where he played 5 games in total). However, he still leads the league in 3-pointers made per game(4.5), and total 3-pointers made.

Even in his worst shooting season, Steph has more triples made than Ray Allen, the man he passed for the most 3-pointers in NBA History earlier this season.

Just goes to show how good Steph truly is. Hopefully, he can get back healthy for the playoffs and lead the Dubs to a long post-season run.