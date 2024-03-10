Klay Thompson Reflects on Warriors Failing 1st Test Without Stephen Curry: “Flush It and Bounce Back Monday”

Mar 7, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after missing a shot against the Chicago Bulls during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

In their game against the ailing San Antonio Spurs, playing without Victor Wembanyama, the Golden State Warriors entered the clash as the favorites. However, playing their first game without Stephen Curry, since he rolled his ankle against the Chicago Bulls, the Warriors didn’t look to be the same motivated squad they’ve been since the beginning of February. Following a shocking 113-126 loss against Gregg Popovich’s boys, Klay Thompson asked his boys to focus on their next clash.

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough 122-125 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. Hosting the San Antonio Spurs for their final game of the three-game homestand, Dub Nation hoped that the Stephen Curry-less GSW could redeem themselves with a huge win. Instead, the Spurs’ trio of Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Malaki Branham combined for 62 points, handing the Bay Area side their first back-to-back loss since January end.

While talking to the reporters, during the postgame conference, Klay Thompson did express his frustration. However, he lauded Jonathan Kuminga for a stellar 26-point performance and requested his team to focus on the next one.

Advertisement

“Unfortunate night for everyone in the office, but Jon was great tonight at the rim. Hopefully, he takes that same approach when we see them on Monday. Just a bad loss, not good but we’ll flush it and bounce back Monday,” Thompson said.

Steve Kerr’s boys have a great chance at redeeming themselves as they play against San Antonio on Monday to begin their three-game road trip. With Curry expected to continue to be out, the same squad will try and bounce back to winning ways.

Klay Thompson doesn’t understand why the Warriors are struggling at home

Last year, the Golden State Warriors were the 6th seed in the Western Conference. However, their performance at home was commendable. Boasting a 33-8, the Warriors had the best record for any team at their home.

Contrary to last year, the 2022 NBA champions are struggling to win games at the Chase Center this time around. They have the worst home record (17-17) among any of the top 12 teams in the Western Conference.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson cannot seem to understand where the GSW is lacking. After their 17th loss at San Francisco, he was asked to comment on their struggles at home. Replying to a reporter, the sharpshooter said,

“Just how the cookie crumbles sometimes.”

The Golden State has 19 games remaining for the concluding 2023-24 regular season. Fortunately, the Warriors only have to play seven of those games at home. With no set return timeline scheduled for Steph, it’ll be interesting to see how the Warriors can hold their ground amidst their push for a playoff spot.