“Klay Thompson scored 12 points in 43 seconds!”: Juan Toscano-Anderson recalls incredible story of Warriors star going full Splash Brother in recent scrimmage

Juan Toscano-Anderson recalls incredible performance by Warriors star Klay Thompson in recent scrimmage ahead of his return

Klay Thompson is finally returning to the court, people!

For the first time since the 2019 NBA finals where he suffered his devastating ACL injury, the Splash Brother is going to be seen shooting it like there’s no tomorrow on an NBA court.

The wait has been harrowing. But that moment the man steps out on the court? That moment where Chase Center is screaming so loud it’s hard to hear anything else? Those few seconds of life are going to be far sweeter for the Mellow King than we could ever imagine. But, as fans, that moment is going to be pretty damn sweet for us too.

A key rotation piece for the Warriors, Juan Toscano-Anderson certainly believes so too. In an interview ahead of his teammate’s return, the man couldn’t help but recall a moment from the Warriors’ scrimmages.

And let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear it.

Juan Toscano-Anderson reveals just how good Klay Thompson is already, with a hilarious scrimmage story

Juan Toscano-Anderson has certainly had some good times with Klay Thompson already.

Just some time ago, the man revealed how the Splash Brother had already been humiliating him in practices. And mind you, JTA is a pretty good defender himself.

But now, it seems that he has an even funnier one in store for every Warriors fan in the world. Take a look at the tweet below.

JTA recalls a scrimmage he recently had with Klay: “We scrimmaged one time, he ran off 12 points in 43 seconds…” “I’m like, damn, we got two guys who can do this?” — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 8, 2022

12 points in 43 seconds? What, did the two most devastating injuries in basketball just never happen?

On a more serious note though, this is a very, very good sign for both Klay Thompson and Golden State. Heck, given how scary they are already, who knows just how devastating they could become?

