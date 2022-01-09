Basketball

“Klay Thompson scored 12 points in 43 seconds!”: Juan Toscano-Anderson recalls incredible story of Warriors star going full Splash Brother in recent scrimmage

"Klay Thompson scored 12 points in 43 seconds!": Juan Toscano-Anderson recalls incredible story of Warriors star going full Splash Brother in recent scrimmage
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
7 overthrows: Will Young scores 7 runs off Ebadot Hossain as no one backs up Nurul Hasan's throw in Christchurch Test
Next Article
Fred VanVleet tops the NBA in catch and shoot 3-point shooters": Stephen Curry doesn't make the cut in the top 5 while younger brother Seth and teammate Andrew Wiggins are on the list
NBA Latest Post
"Fred VanVleet tops the NBA in catch and shoot 3-point shooters": Stephen Curry doesn't make the cut in the top 5 while younger brother Seth and teammate Andrew Wiggins are on the list
Fred VanVleet tops the NBA in catch and shoot 3-point shooters”: Stephen Curry doesn’t make the cut in the top 5 while younger brother Seth and teammate Andrew Wiggins are on the list

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet leads the NBA in catch and shoot 3-point shooters,…