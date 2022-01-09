“My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane.. let me hear your favorite Klay Thompson memories!”: Stephen Curry calls for NBA Twitter to send out their favorite memories of the Warriors guard as he returns to the hardwood this Sunday

As the basketball community prepares itself to watch Klay Thompson back in action on Sunday, Stephen Curry takes them back in time.

Golden State Warriors fan or not, there is a high chance that one of your favorite basketball memories in the last 10-years involves the Splash Brothers in some way. Either your team taking revenge from the Dubs, who have given trouble to almost every team over the years, or them thrashing your team’s immediate rivals.

Warriors have been the undisputed best team in the NBA in the past decade and the Splash Brothers, the best duo. But since the 2019 Finals, everything went the wrong way for 3-time champions. First, they lost Kevin Durant to a season-ending injury, then Klay Thompson followed the suit.

KD left in the off-season for the Brooklyn Nets while Klay took time to get his ACL healed. He did that throughout the 2019-2020 season and returned before the next season just to tear his Achilles tendon.

Also read: “Stephen Curry is closer to Michael Jordan than LeBron James? LBJ has a resume that runs laps around Curry’s”: Podcast host rubbishes the argument of Warriors’ guard being the MJ of this era

Thompson has not played in an NBA basketball game in over two-and-a-half calendar years. But the Warriors have still fared well without one of the best shooters of all time to have the second-best record in the league.

And as they finally confirmed Klay’s return against, none other than, one of his favorite teams to play against, the Cleveland Cavaliers, fans cannot stop but go back in time remembering all the top Klay Thompson memories from the past.

Stephen Curry asks NBA Twitter to share their favorite Klay Thompson memory.

Nobody in the world could be more excited than Stephen Curry about Thompson’s return. And thus the Warriors’ MVP candidate recently put out a Tweet asking Dubs Nation to share their favorite ‘Klay Thompson memory’ and they responded.

Most of them remembered his 60 point performance.

Oh, it’s gotta be this 60 point clinic of a basketball game against the Pelicans. What a night of shooting prowess pic.twitter.com/cBKwVJlyW1 — Christopher Allen (@VideoManChris) January 8, 2022

60pts. 11 dribbles. 3 quarters. Sheeeeeeesh.https://t.co/7MndLp9vjz — Bobby Bouquet / Droski Nakyahodo (@TheFloatingSeed) January 8, 2022

Some remembered the rise of the Game 6 Thompson.

Killa Klay in OKC gm #6 41 PTS (11) 3’s https://t.co/tLQTu7TvfC — BigAalim (@Moorfamlove) January 8, 2022

The birth of Game 6 Klay pic.twitter.com/lObPARtOE1 — your favorite dad (@malcolmpyeung) January 8, 2022

Many remembered the fun Klay.

The time Klay interviewed you after a game!pic.twitter.com/aL9Be8RQZx — ’ ️ (@_Talkin_NBA) January 8, 2022

Klay poppin a cold one in a postgame interview pic.twitter.com/aa4UizF95W — ☄️⚡️ (@ChefBeCookin30) January 8, 2022

Also read: “I can’t believe the kind of shape Stephen Curry must be in”: Raptors’ Head Coach Nick Nurse was in fits while scheming to guard the Warriors superstar during 2019 NBA Finals

This is one of the most anticipated returns of a basketball player in a long time. Maybe the most, after Michael Jordan’s returns from his two retirements before his final one in 2003.