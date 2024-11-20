“The Miss I Had in the Corner”: Klay Thompson Shows His Perfectionist Side After 41-Point Win Over Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks’ shock loss to the Utah Jazz last week was the wake up call they needed to step up their season into overdrive. They have won three straight games since then, the latest being a 41-point thrashing of the New Orleans Pelicans. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson combined for 63 points in the game, a clinical performance indeed from the Big 3. However, despite the blowout win, Thompson was irked about his performance, specifically a missed shot.

In his post-game interview, the veteran guard praised Doncic’s defensive display, ensuring it was highlighted to counter the heavy criticism the Slovenian has attracted of late. He then lauded Irving for his efficient outing. And, when the time came for him to talk about his 19-point performance, Thompson complained about his shooting, saying,

“I’ll still think about that miss I had in the corner and the one on the right wing. I’ll think about that all night. That’s the beauty of the game, is you get to get in the lab and get to work but overall the jumper felt very good. That’s what happens when you get the spend the night in your own home and enjoy the beautiful sun that’s been hitting us lately.”

Klay was being a bit harsh on himself since he had shot a respectable 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. That’s far better than the 2-of-11 he was averaging in his last two outings.

Most players in a shooting slump would be glad it’s over. But not Thompson. The four-time NBA champion did not become one of the greatest shooters ever because he settled for modest performances.

Thompson holds himself to the highest standards

Klay takes pride in contributing to his team’s wins rather than riding on his teammates’ performances. After a game against the Sacramento Kings in 2022, where his then team, the Golden State Warriors, won 130-125, he sulked instead of celebrating. The reason: he had a dismal night, shooting only 3-of-10 from the floor, and had eight points.

“I’m such a perfectionist, I want to be great right now,” Thompson had said at the time.

The former Warriors star holds himself accountable and works on his game after every dismal performance. It is one of the main reasons why he’s so successful. His former coach, Steve Kerr, admired him for his work ethic.

Back in January, when the guard was going through another slump, and shot just 6-of-20 from beyond the arc over a three-game span, the Warriors head coach tried to lift his spirits. However, he knew only a good performance would do it. In a press conference, he said,

“Shot selection has not been the issue, he’s just missed shots. So we just trust that he’ll make them b/c he’s got a pretty good track record. The biggest thing for Klay is to not be so hard on himself. He’s a perfectionist.”

Klay’s winning mentality cannot be quantified through stats. However, it is one of his biggest assets and one of the reasons why the Mavericks signed him in the offseason.