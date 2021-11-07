“Oh sh*t, my bad for saying ‘sh*t’”: Luka Doncic hilariously swears right after unintentionally swearing during a postgame interview after drilling a game-winner vs the Celtics

Luka Doncic hits a tough game-winner against the Celtics. Goes on to swear during the postgame interview right after accidentally swearing the first time.

On Saturday night, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks hosted a Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics team at the American Airlines Center. To start the game, it was the Mavs who looked comfortable in the driving position, leading the Celtics 57-40 to end the first half.

It was quite a comeback Boston made in the third quarter, outscoring Dallas by 10 (32-22), behind Tatum’s solid 13-point 3rd quarter heroics. However, a contest that saw Doncic and co. lead most of the game, went down to the wire.

Also Read: Skip Bayless questions Russ for his poor performances and takes more shots at him

The game tied at 104 apiece with almost a second left on the clock, it was the Slovenian youngster who courageously drilled a tough game-winning three-point buzzer-beater. His jaw-dropping long-distance shot helped the Mavs win the action-packed thriller 107-104, improving Dallas’ record now to 6-3.

LUKA HITS THE GW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HVlS1Em2EL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2021

“Sh*t, oh sh*t, my bad”: Luka Doncic

Apart from sealing the win with the final second shot, Luka Doncic ended up with 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists on an absolutely efficient 57.1/50/100 shooting split, overshadowing JT’s 32-point and 11-rebound double-double outing.

After knocking down such an incredible shot, the 22-year-old forgot about the cussing policy on live television. During his postgame interview, when asked about the last possession, the 6-foot-7 guard swore right after accidentally swearing. Luka said:

“Oh sh*t. [realizes he cussed] Oh sh*t, my bad, my bad.”

However, the reporter let that slide, and Luka went on with his statement. Doncic sated:

“I don’t know what to say, man, I was, for one second, I just stood there. I didn’t realize I made it. But it was amazing, you know. We were leading, they came back, but we responded the right way. We just gotta keep going like this.”

🚨 Way to break in the City Edition jersey’s 🚨 Luka Dončić with the buzzer beater. @dallasmavs | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/BUE01EVEKo — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) November 7, 2021

Also Read: JJ Redick hilariously recalls the time he saw The Answer show up late to a Sixers practice

Averaging a solid 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, Doncic has been leading Dallas to sit 3rd in the Western Conference with a good 6-3 start to this season. With Kristaps Porzingis finally returning to the lineup, Jalen Brunson’s increase in production, and the team finally fitting well with new coach Jason Kidd, the Mavericks could very well be making a deep playoffs run this season.