“Andrew Wiggins would casually do things I’ve never seen before”: Zach LaVine and Draymond Green gush over the Warriors All-Star and his incredible dunks

Zach LaVine admits to having been beaten by Andrew Wiggins in casual Dunk Contest while with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Andrew Wiggins has made headlines recently with him not only being selected as a Western Conference All-Star for 2022, but as a starter alongside his Golden State Warriors teammate, Steph Curry. He’s had a solid season of averaging 18.1 points on above average eFG% of 56.3%. Not to mention the fact that he’s a great perimeter defender.

There’s no doubt that Wiggins received quite a bit of help from the fan vote, including a major boost from K-Pop icon, ‘Bam-Bam’. NBA analysts like Zach Lowe even scoffed at the idea of the former T-Wolve making the team.

Also read: “The smartest players I’ve played against is by far LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul, and who’s creeping up into that category is Ja Morant”: Draymond Green reveals the best basketball minds in the NBA

Somehow, Wiggins went from being extremely underrated to being slightly above being properly rated. Zach LaVine is someone who most certainly doesn’t believe this however as he took to a podcast hosted by Draymond Green, another teammate of Wiggins’s, to talk about his incredible athleticism.

Zach LaVine on Andrew Wiggins and his incredible leaping ability.

Prior to being traded to the Chicago Bulls and tearing his ACL, Zach LaVine was dubbed as being one part of the ‘High-flying duo’ that is him and Andrew Wiggins on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Many forget just how athletic Wiggs was when with the Wolves and still is as he pulls off a couple cheeky posters every now and then.

Also read: “Why the hell does Russell Westbrook get so much hate, man?!”: Hornets’ Miles Bridges delivers a massive compliment to Lakers star after 114-117 victory

While on the podcast, Draymond Green talked about having a picture of his phone that has Wiggins’ head above the rim, with LaVine agreeing. LaVine would then go on to admit that the now 1x All-Star had even beaten him in unofficial Dunk Contests during T-Wolve practices.

“He would just casually, like after practice he would casually just do stuff I’d never seen before and I’m just like, ‘Wow.’,” said Zach about Andrew Wiggins.