“Hey LeBron James, is your refrigerator running?”: Giannis hilariously prank called ‘The King’ during the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend

Giannis and Marcus Smart hilariously prank called LeBron James in an advert for the Rising Star Challenge during their rookie seasons.

Giannis has always been one to crack a joke the moment he finds an opportunity. Everything from him talking about dunking Oreos in milk to hitting postgame presser reporters with corny dad jokes, ‘The Greek Freak’ wastes no time in busting out a couple quick one-liners as often as he can.

NBA fans shouldn’t surprised by the fact that the Bucks legend had the same, cheery personality during his rookie season as well in 2013-14. It’s quite a testament to his ‘stay-positive’ attitude as this was his first year living away from his family in a country he had never been to before.

it was clear from the jump that picking Giannis 15th overall, just outside of the lottery, meant the Milwaukee Bucks were committed to a project-type prospect. He averaged merely 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds on abysmal shooting percentages in his 24 minutes of play-time.

He did show flashes of what he can be and what he has become today however. this led to him being selected to the Rising Stars Game in 2014 along with an advert for the same.

Giannis and company prank call LeBron James.

The 2014 NBA season was the last season in which LeBron James was a member of the Miami Heat. Having won two straight titles and on the precipice of a 3-peat, ‘The King’ was on top of the North American sports world.

So, it’s understandable that an All-Star event like the Rising Stars Challenge, something that has nothing to do with LeBron James, include him in publicizing it.

The ad has the simple premise of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Elfrid Payton, Marcus Smart, and Bojan Bogdanovic playing video games together and prank calling LeBron while at one of their houses.

Safe to say that Giannis won’t be all too afraid of prank calling LeBron James now that he’s in the same echelon as him within the league.