Basketball

“Hey LeBron James, is your refrigerator running?”: Giannis hilariously prank called ‘The King’ during the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend

“Hey LeBron James, is your refrigerator running?”: Giannis hilariously prank called ‘The King’ during the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"The Jacksonville Jaguars was the worst experience of my career": Urban Meyer opens up about his miserable time as a HC in the NFL
Next Article
"Tom Brady might retire and come back in 2 years like Michael Jordan": Tony Romo believes Bucs QB might follow in the steps of NBA legend for his retirement
NBA Latest Post
“Hey LeBron James, is your refrigerator running?”: Giannis hilariously prank called ‘The King’ during the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend
“Hey LeBron James, is your refrigerator running?”: Giannis hilariously prank called ‘The King’ during the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend

Giannis and Marcus Smart hilariously prank called LeBron James in an advert for the Rising Star…