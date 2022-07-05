“Klay Thompson went 13-13 and 9-9 from 3, was PERFECT for an ENTIRE quarter of basketball”: NBA Twitter compares Tracy McGrady’s and Warriors guard’s offensive bursts

Tracy McGrady’s 13 points in 33 seconds were just mind-numbing, but Klay Thompson’s 37 points in 12 minutes were otherworldly.

Trying telling the last person to average 37 points per game in the NBA that someone would score that number in a quarter 28 years later, he would tell you to shut up. Michael Jordan in 1987 sure will.

Klay Thompson in 2015 did something that wouldn’t just blow away his opponents and everyone else on the court and the arena. He shook the whole world with a 12-minute sequence which would make him immortal in NBA’s history.

It’s been more than seven years since that regular-season game against the Sacramento Kings in January 2015 and the Warriors have since gone on to become the first dynasty in the league after the 90s Bulls but that game, that quarter still lives in Dub Nation’s memory like it was yesterday.

NBA Twitter has its say on which burst among Klay Thompson and Tracy McGrady was better

StatMuse had a question for NBA Twitter where it asked about two of the greatest offensive bursts in NBA history – Tracy McGrady’s 13 points in 33 seconds in 2004 and the Thompson game we are talking about.

Which is the most impressive? — Klay scoring 37 in a quarter

— T-Mac scoring 13 in 33 seconds

— Chestnut eating 76 hotdogs in 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/0fbXElNzcC — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 4, 2022

And fans usually know the best.

klay went 13-13 in a quarter and 9-9 from 3. he was PERFECT for an ENTIRE quarter of basketball to get that 37 https://t.co/KDaMvQk8HS — charlese🇩🇴 (@klaylese) July 4, 2022

37 in a quarter, easily! T Mac was cool and close to 70 hot dogs is st8 absurd! But TEAMS struggle to score 30 in a quarter, think about that! Klay Thompson all day.. — Joey Jo Salinas (@JoseSal14750579) July 5, 2022

TMac was good but 37 points in a quarter is was incredible Klay was so 💥that the players and announcers were speechless pic.twitter.com/PnPjaYYv9P — Tanya Jackson (@TanyaJa12384118) July 5, 2022

Some were rooting for T-Mac as well.

T-Mac. Haven’t seen anyone close doing this while players almost get as much points in a quarter as Klay. Chestnut is a legend for doing this lol, but scoring 13 points in 33 seconds in the NBA makes my pick T-Mac. — PJ Celtics (@PJ55507422) July 5, 2022

T-mac. Its not just in 33 seconds. He did it in in the 4th quarter to win the game. With todays nba 37 in a quarter is so easy. — Harvin Galit (@harvin_galit) July 5, 2022

Since that Klay game – the Golden State Warriors won their first Championship after 40 years, Andre Iguodala won Finals MVP, Stephen Curry won Unanimous MVP, Kevin Durant joined them and won them 2 more championships, Thompson suffered two career-ending injuries and still came back last season to win the 4th title.

But those 12 minutes of insanity by Klay define what Warriors basketball is all about. Those offensive bursts out of nowhere, no matter how big the deficit or how many games down they are in a playoff series, makes Steve Kerr’s men the best in the business.

