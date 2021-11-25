“Klay Thompson will be fine, unless he forgets how to shoot”: Doc Rivers hilariously suggests the Warriors sharpshooter might forget how to shoot

Doc Rivers claims that Warriors fans have nothing to worry about unless Klay Thompson forgets how to shoot a basketball.

When it comes to shooting a basketball for players of the caliber of Klay Thompson, from the outside looking in, you would have to assume it’s like riding a bike. The mechanics with which the Warriors sharpshooting guard shoots with are as simple as they could be and it’s also as effective as anyone player who has ever stepped on NBA hardwood.

Even without Klay Thompson out on the court, having 4 off ball screens set for him each and every play, the Golden State Warriors currently stand at a league best 16-2, following yet another impressive, comeback victory, this time against the depleted Philadelphia 76ers.

The 3rd quarter Warriors continue to dominate the NBA with one of the main components of that dominant 3rd offense sidelined. It’s safe to say that Klay’s return will only add more dimensions to the Dubs, with Doc Rivers clearly believing so.

Doc Rivers is confident in Klay Thompson being able to shoot well upon his return.

It’s quite the badge of honor to be a player who gets praised by the opposing team’s head coach at a postgame presser that is revolving around that coach’s team losing merely 30 minutes prior. Klay Thompson seems to have received this supposed badge of honor from Doc Rivers, with a hint of sarcasm attached to it.

“I think he’ll be fine. Unless he forgets to shoot. Which I don’t think he will.”

Offseason training videos of Klay Thompson shooting have been hitting social media ever since the summer following that fated Game 6 against the Raptors. It’s clear that Squidward’s house’s lookalike will be more than just fine shooting the ball upon his return, with multiple Warriors personnel revealing that he looks as close to the ‘old Klay’ as possible.