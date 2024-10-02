“Klay Thompson’s Not Here”: Steve Kerr Discusses Filling 3-Point Shooting Void After Splash Brother’s Departure

To replace a player of Klay Thompson’s caliber is simply an impossible task. Thompson’s move to Dallas over the summer has created a huge 3-point shooting void in the Warriors team, who were known for their lethality from the deep. However, Steve Kerr and Co. are trying to find the best way to replicate the kind of production Klay had.

Following Day 1 of Training Camp, the Warriors head coach was asked about a statement made by sophomore Brandin Podziemski. Podz had spoken to the media and shared that he would take eight to ten 3s a game this season. When asked about the same, Kerr responded,

“I like the mentality, whether it turns into eight or ten, who knows.”

Further, Kerr added what he’d like to see from Andrew Wiggins this year. He wants Wiggins “shooting six, seven threes a game.” The demand is a big one, considering Wiggs averaged 3.6 3-point attempts last season. He made 1.3 3s per game, shooting at 35.8%(the lowest he’s shot ever since he joined the Warriors).

Further, Kerr talked about how he wants the Warriors to be a high-volume 3-point shooting team. He acknowledged how Klay is not here anymore, and they need to fill that void.

“And the big shift is, Klay’s not here, right? We were fourth in the league in three point attempts last year, but Klay probably shot eight or ten of those himself every game. So we’re gonna have to fill that void, and that’s gonna come from multiple people.”

Steve Kerr: “I want to be a high volume 3-point shooting team. That’s important.” He said he wants Wiggins getting six to seven up per game, Podziemski, Moody, Melton letting it fly. pic.twitter.com/70YqftVRmQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 2, 2024

Last season, Klay averaged 9 3-point attempts per game, making 3.5 of those. To fill the 9 attempts per game void left by Klay, the Warriors would need a lot of players to step up. Wiggins surely would have to be one of them.

Warriors have worked on their 3-point shooting this offseason

The onus of filling Klay’s shoes doesn’t lie on Andrew Wiggins alone, and the Warriors know that. Several other players have stepped up and worked on their 3-point shooting over the course of the offseason. Jonathan Kuminga spoke to Tim Kawakami a few days ago and shared how he believes he’s gotten better at 3-point shooting.

“I’m definitely confident. I just can’t wait to go out there and show people what I’ve been working on and stuff. I mean, it’s always my thing to just work on certain things and get better. And I feel like shooting 3s, I’ve gotten so much better shooting.”

At the same time, Kevon Looney shared how he’s been shooting upwards of 400-500 3s per day this offseason. Loon shared how he plans to shoot more 3s this season, clarifying more mean 1 or 2 for him.

“More threes for me is actually shooting one a game.” Loon’s going to let it fly this season pic.twitter.com/E13RzTv6LB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 30, 2024

Similarly, Trayce Jackson-Davis also talked about working on his 3-point shooting over the summer. TJD shared how Steve Kerr asked him to keep force as his focal point entering this season, but TJD worked on his shooting to keep the defense honest.

TJD’s been in the lab this offseason pic.twitter.com/J3PBOvZV5C — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 30, 2024

Later, Podziemski also shared how Kyle Anderson has been in the lab this summer, working on his shot.

“We can shoot.” Podz is impressed with the new-look Warriors roster pic.twitter.com/8SelBPhOfA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 30, 2024

Surrounding Stephen Curry with shooters like Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Podz, and De’Anthony Melton and then adding more shooting from Wiggins and Kuminga would surely have the Warriors attaining Steve Kerr’s high-volume 3-point shooting goal.