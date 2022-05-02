“LeBron James didn’t know his teammates would be this bad!”: Shannon Sharpe defends Lakers star against all criticism levied against him this past season

Shannon Sharpe sticks his neck out for Lakers star LeBron James, after season full of shortcomings

We have to start cutting LeBron James some slack.

At 37-years-old, this man is still managing to put up some all-time great performances. Heck, the man is even consistently doing this on an injured ankle or knee throughout the season.

In any other case, the fact that a player is managing to play so well, so late on in his career, would be celebrated. But, the man has been more criticized than anyone else, perhaps in the history of sports, period.

It’s about time someone of significance stood up for the star within the NBA community. And a recently, a certain man, by the name of Shannon Sharpe found himself to be the man to do so.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shannon Sharpe says LeBron James did everything humanely possible to save the LA Lakers season

Most of the NBA community have been haters of LeBron James this season, which is obvious, given just how bad the Lakers were. But, among these hate-filled masses, Shannon Sharpe has stood alone as the last bastion of team Bron.

Recently, Sharpe made yet another point to protect his favorite man on the planet. And suffice to say, he had some logical points, to say the least.

Watch the clip in the tweet below.

“LeBron didn’t know these guys were going to play like that. All LeBron can do is uphold his end of the bargain and I think him putting up 38 & 6 is holding his end of the bargain.” — @ShannonSharpe on whether the Lakers shortcomings were LeBron’s fault pic.twitter.com/knSCCpwFMY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 2, 2022

We won’t lie, as much as we have criticized LeBron James in the past, this is one heck of a point about him. And frankly, we’d have to be pretty stupid to not agree with this one.

