Knicks Injury Report (15th November): Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns’ Status Ahead of NY Clash Against Nets

Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) sets the play as Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ durability is being put to the test right at the start of the season. After playing the Pacers, the Sixers, and the Bulls in four days, the Knicks are about to have yet another stretch where they play three games in the next four days. This kind of grueling schedule can cause trouble to players who play heavy minutes, such as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

So far this season, the Knicks have played 11 contests, all of which have featured Brunson and Towns. They’re averaging 34.5 and 33.9 minutes respectively. This has put them at the risk of picking up injuries, which might have happened. Ahead of their 2nd group stage contest of the NBA Cup, the Knicks have them listed on their injury report.

Jalen Brunson has been listed as Probable due to a sprained right ankle. In all likeliness, this means that Brunson will suit up for the contest against the Nets. At the same time, Karl-Anthony Towns, who is coming off a 46-point performance, has been listed a Questionable. In Towns’ case, the cause has been mentioned as a left knee contusion.

Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report for tomorrow’s game with a left knee contusion. He suffered the injury at the end of last nights game. Miles McBride is once again questionable, while Jalen Brunson and Cam Payne are probable (same injury concerns). (via @SbondyNBA) pic.twitter.com/vqE8qDo7WR — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) November 14, 2024

The chances of Brunson and Towns missing the contest tonight, especially with it being an NBA Cup game, are very low. It is highly likely that we will see both the stars suit up tonight vs the Nets. However, these two are not the only ones on the injury report for the Knicks.

Knicks Injury Report for 15th November

The New York Knicks are dealing with a lot of injuries at the start of the season. They have six players on the injury report, along with two players who are away on G League assignments.