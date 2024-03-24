“Never Been the Case Before”: Caitlin Clark Reflects on How Women’s Basketball Has Evolved Over Her 4 Years of College

Caitlin Clark‘s Iowa Hawkeyes recently beat out the Holy Cross Crusaders in a round of 64 matchup of the NCAA women’s tournament, with the final score of 91-65, per ESPN. Clark didn’t have the greatest game, shooting only 8 of 19 from the field (42%), and just 3 of 9 from three-point range (33.3%), per AP News. Despite this, she ended the game with 27 points and 10 assists, highlighting her playmaking skills.

Advertisement

After the contest, the Iowa star stopped to speak to ESPN, where she was asked about how much the fanbase for the women’s game has grown. In the sports network’s Instagram post, Clark added, “There have been a lot of little moments, I think. I think just the crowds at our games, but also just like the people screaming and wanting our autographs.”

She also added the feeling when people call out her name in the stands, “Like, people just scream my name constantly, and I think that is something that just never gets old, and something we can’t take for granted. I think even when you’re out and about… people come up to you that support your team… I think that’s the coolest thing.

Advertisement

Comparing the increase in attention provided to the NCAA Women, Clark commended the excitement that fans have shown,

“I think also just in general, like the excitement around this tournament, it’s super cool. Like people are more excited about the women’s side than men’s side, and I think that is obviously something that has never been the case before…”

Clark also talked about the lack of attention the women’s game got back when she was a freshman in Iowa, and how they couldn’t even use the ‘March Madness’ branding. And indeed, there has been a massive change.

As for fan reactions, as one might expect, many criticized the sharpshooter for saying that the women’s competition was receiving more attention than the men’s version of the collegiate competition this year. However, several legends have agreed with this notion publicly, including even the likes of the NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal and more have come out in support of Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark’s meteoric rise has unsurprisingly attracted a massive fanbase, including several celebrities. Shaquille O’Neal also staunchly came out in support of the women’s game alongside that of Caitlin Clark,

“I hate to say it, but the women players are kicking the men’s butts. You’ve got my Angel Reese. You’ve got all the girls from South Carolina. You’ve got JuJu Watkins, you’ve got Caitlin Clark. It’s just a better game, just more competitive,”

The love didn’t stop there as US Women’s Soccer team star Alex Morgan was recently seen sporting a Clark jersey. This was likely in recognition of what the icon is doing for women’s sports.

Joining the bandwagon, singer Tim McGraw was also seen sporting her jersey during a concert appearance.

Clark may not even be a professional basketball player yet. However, as an icon, she has already transcended many who have come before her, regardless of their gender.