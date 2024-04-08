“Knock Caitlin Clark Down”: NBA Broadcaster Takes Offense at WNBA Legend Undermining Iowa Star’s Scoring Record

Caitlin Clark‘s recent success spree has caught the attention of the entire basketball world. While the whole hoops community has come together to celebrate her for taking the women’s game to new heights, there have been some who have expressed their disapproval of the whole hype around the Iowa Hawkeyes star. Recently, Kylen Mills, a broadcaster for the Big Ten Network, snapped at WNBA veteran Lynette Woodard for trying to belittle Clark’s achievements.

Advertisement

The Iowa star recently became the all-time points leader in the history of the NCAA, breaking both the men’s and women’s all-time records. Since Clark was already the biggest name in college basketball, the record-breaking spree caught everyone’s attention as people lauded her for taking the game forward. However, Woodard did not seem completely onboard with the Caitlin Clark praise because she believes that the impact of her own record is not comparable to the latter’s.

Another issue that she has with Clark breaking her record is the changed rules, which seemingly tend to benefit the offensive player. Besides she also didn’t seem pleased with the fact that her own feat was hidden from the world for over four decades, but the Iowa star is being unanimously celebrated.

Advertisement

At a recent event, Woodard said, “I don’t think my record has been broken, because you can’t duplicate what you’re not duplicating. So, unless you come with a men’s basketball and a 2-point shot, you know…but just for you, so you can understand, so you can help me spread that word.”

This comment didn’t sit well with Mills, who thought that Woodard was trying to downplay Clark’s impact to raise her own value. The veteran broadcaster recently tweeted, “Disappointing to see one of the all-time greats choose to knock Caitlin Clark down after Iowa invited Lynette Woodard out & celebrated her to bring more awareness to what she did.” Mills isn’t alone in this narrative as a lot of fans think that Woodard is showing her jealousy by saying all of this.

Hoop fans thrash Lynette Woodard’s opinion about Caitlin Clark

Several fans followed Mills’ example in criticizing Woodard for the ill-intentioned comment. One fan pointed out that Clark is a big reason why women’s basketball is going through a golden phase. He also noted that despite her greatness, Woodard has no class.

Advertisement

A fan said that this is nothing but jealousy because the athletes from the past couldn’t accomplish what the younger ones are doing with ease.

It sounds very unfortunate, but it is becoming a sad reality as the veterans continue to hype up their name at the expense of someone as skilled as Clark.

One fan called out the hypocrisy in Woodard’s statement by asking that until someone willingly refrains from shooting threes, will her record stay intact just because she played in a different era.

As Mills pointed out, Woodard has the right to claim to be a great of the game. However, she also needs to come to terms with the reality that the game has changed, and that there will always be someone in future with more momentum by their side and attention on them.