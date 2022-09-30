“James Wiseman is the Next Baby Shaq!”: Warriors’ Twitter Explodes Watching Young Center Explode at the NBA Japan Games

Warriors’ James Wiseman explodes at the rim for a HUGE SLAM and Warriors fans couldn’t hold back but react

The Golden State Warriors are in Tokyo for the NBA Japan Games. The Defending NBA Champions are set to take on the Washington Wizards for two preseason games in Japan. They are playing their first game tonight, and then a second one on Sunday, before heading home.

The Warriors have a lot of things to offer their fans, making it worth it to wake up at 3 AM for the games. James Wiseman is making his NBA return, after 500+ days of absence due to several injuries. First a meniscus injury, and then an arthroscopic procedure on the knee. This would also be the first time we see the new additions, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green in action.

It is a bummer that Klay Thompson isn’t playing today. He would also be missing the game on Sunday, due to cautionary actions.

NBA Twitter explodes after James Wiseman SLAMS the ball

The Warriors fans have waited a long time for this moment. After James Wiseman got injured in his rookie season, he missed the entire 2021-22 season. After seeing hints in the Summer League, the fans couldn’t wait to see him suit up with the big boys.

Well, he did not disappoint in his first play.

The fans saw this and instantly loved the same.

Wiseman is back baby next shaq — ;p; (@FoeN3m) September 30, 2022

leagues in trouble — Hasnain (@Hasnaiin) September 30, 2022

league shivering — ✞ (@itachix23) September 30, 2022

No, I’m not a degenerate awake at 3 am trying to watch preseason NBA https://t.co/scAHtC5wR6 — Pragmatic Pessimistic #Vaccinated (@cagomez) September 30, 2022

To see him healthy and back in action is a great sign for the Dubs. Even though our small ball center works great, to have conventional bigs is always appreciated. There are big expectations for J Wise, and hopefully he would stand tall and not let us down.