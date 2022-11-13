Known For Losing $200,000 For Kicking Cameramen, Dennis Rodman Once Headbutted The Spurs Mascot For No Reason

Dennis Rodman has always been known to live quite the eccentric lifestyle. Everything from over 100 run-ins with the law due to excessive house parties to flying across the country to have a child with Madonna, the 5x NBA champion has done it all.

When he got to the NBA in 1986 after getting drafted by the Detroit Pistons, Rodman wasn’t close to being the personality that he is today. However, as his tenure with the Pistons was coming to a close following Chuck Daly’s departure, he would go on to become a bit more erratic.

He would attempt to commit suicide in his car but would fall asleep with the shotgun. This was a turning point in his life. As he said on Oprah, he wanted to kill an ‘imposter’ version of himself. So that night, he did. From then on, he would do anything he wanted to because he felt like that was the truest version of himself.

Dennis Rodman headbutted the Spurs Coyote mascot

Dennis Rodman after getting traded from the Pistons to the Spurs was as volatile as ever. This was quite unfortunate as while he still led the league in rebounding, he simply didn’t mesh well on a team that was led by Gregg Popovich and David Robinson.

During the 1994-95 season, one particular instance, among several, saw Rodman headbutt the Spurs coyote mascot out of the blue. When asked as to why he did this, he simply stated that the game had gotten boring so he was trying to entertain himself and have some fun while out on the floor.

“Didn’t you hear the laughter? Who else would do that but Dennis Rodman?” said Rodman rhetorically.

This wouldn’t be the last time Dennis Rodman resorted to headbutting

Dennis Rodman once headbutted NBA referee, Ted Bernhardt, during a Bulls-Nets game in March of 1996. He would receive his first technical foul after slamming the ball on the ground and received a second after arguing over a common foul.

Upon receiving the 2nd, he would get ejected, resulting in him getting in Ted’s face and slightly butting him in the head. Rodman would get suspended for 6 games and lost $20,000 as a result of a fine. Of course, this wasn’t as much as the time he was fined $200,000 for kicking a cameraman.

