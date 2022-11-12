Trinity Rodman, Who Bagged a $1.1 Million Contract, Wanted to Adopt Father Dennis Rodman’s Leopard Print Hairstyle

Dennis Rodman is easily one of the most controversial figures in basketball history. His opinions, friendships, and antics have all contributed to this negative appearance.

That being said, a negative-looking appearance is something The Worm is no stranger to. Just ask his countless whacky hairstyles over the years.

Perhaps the whackiest of the lot was his leopard print hairstyle. A style that his daughter, National Women’s Soccer League star Trinity Rodman would be interested in adopting.

Trinity Rodman is interested in rocking Dennis Rodman’s iconic leopard print hairstyle

Dennis Rodman is well remembered for numerous things in his career. His elite defense, his tenacious rebounding, and of course, his extreme hairdos.

His most memorable one by far was the leopard print one he had back in his days with the Chicago Bulls. The cut was so iconic, that his daughter Trinity Rodman is interested in getting it.

Trinity, who recently signed a $1.1 million contract with the Washington Spirit, posted a story asking her followers if she should get it. That certainly would be a sight to see.

Rocking the leopard print haircut would certainly be one way to honor her dad. Especially after they just started to rekindle their relationship.

The Worm shocked his daughter Trinity Rodman by showing up to one of her NWSL games

One of the downsides of Dennis Rodman’s fame was the fact that it created a wedge between himself and his children. However, The Worm has been trying to right this wrong. In fact, he most recently shocked his daughter Trinity by attending one of her Washington Spirit games.

It certainly is a step in the right direction by Dennis. The Worm is on the mend and is taking steps to fix his relationships. Hopefully, it all works out for the Hall of Famer.

