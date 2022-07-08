Kobe Bryant and LeBron James’ puppet commercials for $33 billion brand ‘should not be attempted at home’

Kobe Bryant and LeBron are some of the biggest names in NBA history, but they also used to attempt some death defying stunts for a $33 billion brand.

Both stars have etched their names into the NBA record books. Kobe retired a Lakers’ legend, playing for the franchise for 20 long years. He won five titles for Los Angeles, giving it his all for the city and the team.

Kobe was one of the NBA’s gifted offensive weapons. His fadeaway was maybe second to only Michael Jordan, and he put up some of the most dominant scoring games in history, including his 81 point carnage against the Toronto Raptors.

LeBron is still getting his Lakers legacy going. He’s already won one title with the franchise, but he’s obviously looking for more. LeBron is chasing Michael Jordan, and he needs at least one more ring to catch up to the NBA GOAT.

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James face-off for the final time in the NBA (2016). pic.twitter.com/VD2xeaXjgi — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) June 30, 2022

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant used to star in some pretty dangerous commercials

Aside from the Lakers, LeBron and Kobe also used to sport the same brand. They’re both big ambassadors for Nike, having their own shoes for the company.

Nike is valued at a massive $33 billion, and many athletes are signed with the company including Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Paul George.

Aside from sporting their shoes, LeBron and Kobe used to star in some highly entertaining commercials for Nike. These included pulling off some pretty dangerous stunts. Kobe once even jumped into a moving car in an attempt to look cool.

So, yeah seeing LeBron and Kobe enact wild scenarios as puppets is pretty entertaining. These commercials used to make the rounds back in the day, and it’s still a pretty funny video to come across now.

These Kobe and LeBron puppet commercials were elite. pic.twitter.com/poruUJClZn — Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 (@LakerCentral365) July 8, 2022

