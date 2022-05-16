“Luka Doncic was on a McChickens, vodka, and hookah diet all summer, and still led Dallas to the WCF”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Slovenian MVP leads the Mavs to upset Suns 123-90 in Game 7

Luka Doncic recorded a 35-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Mavericks shocked the Suns 123-90 in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Game 7 of the Dallas Mavericks–Phoenix Suns was arguably the most important game for Luka Doncic in his short-lived career so far. Playing against the team with the best record that too at their home, it is pretty safe to say that the Slovenian youngster thrives under pressure in these hostile environments.

Putting up a staggering 35-point, 10-rebound double-double, along with 4 assists and 2 steals, on a remarkable 63.2/54.5/100 shooting split, Luka led the Mavericks to a monstrous 123-90 Game 7 win over the ailing Chris Paul-led Suns.

Luka in 3 quarters: 35 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

12-19 FG

6-11 3P He outscored the entire Suns starting five (30) at the time when he checked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/3uLveWhZ38 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 16, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic puts up an outstanding 35p/10r performance to lead the Mavs to the WCF

As soon as Doncic and co. went on to upset the reigning finalists, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

How good is @luka7doncic 😱 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 16, 2022

“Everybody acting tuff when they up” Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/xxnyiiKL5s — Daniel (@yoDaniel07) May 16, 2022

Luka left the club same time CP3 went to the gym. Game is the game. pic.twitter.com/HnD5jjjCzD — Master (@MasterTes) May 16, 2022

Hookah Doncic smoking on that Suns pack https://t.co/ceS70Jvv20 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) May 16, 2022

Moral of the story this series: Mock Luka Doncic at your own risk. — WCF Dalton (@dalton_trigg) May 16, 2022

It’ll be very entertaining to watch Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic lead the Warriors and the Mavericks, respectively, in the Western Conference Finals starting from the 18th of May.