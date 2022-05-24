“Kobe Bryant fears huge piles of dog s**t”: When The Black Mamba developed a fear of dog feces after he stepped in it with a new pair of Jordans

Everyone has something they are afraid of, even NBA superstars. For Kobe Bryant, his biggest fear was a big old pile of dog s**t!

Kobe Bryant was feared and renowned for his mental strength and toughness. His dedication to the craft of basketball and his relentless need to succeed is what made him a great player.

Drafted in 1996 by the Charlotte Hornets, Kobe was traded to the Lakers soon after. It was in Los Angeles that The Black Mamba blossomed into a scoring machine.

In fact, Bryant developed his game and his mentality to such an extent that he feared almost nothing. This included even the threat of having a ball thrown right at his face!

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant looks at me like, ‘What? you want the mo#*%*f***r to have 50?’”: When Damian Lillard gave rookie D’Angelo Russell his ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment

Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant truly was admired and feared for both his skill and mental toughness. However, there are things that get to The Black Mamba as well.

Kobe Bryant had a huge fear of dog s**t and the possibility of stepping in it with new shoes

On the court, Kobe was a monster, there was nothing that could bring him down. His physical and mental durabilities were the keys to his success and the reason he is now a Hall of Famer.

However, off the court, there were certain things that affected Bryant aversely. One such thing was dog feces, which he previously revealed was something he truly feared.

The five-time champion recalled how he once stepped in dog s**t when he was growing up in Italy. Thus started his fear of it, made all the worse by the fact that he was wearing brand new Jordans at the time!

@irmiita yes. That’s correct. I love dogs but absolutely can’t stand dog sh*t! Weird I know. Is what it is ha — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 20, 2013

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal is more sensitive than I am!”: When Kobe Bryant attempted to apologize to Shaq after questioning his lazy work ethic

Looks like even the great Kobe Bryant had things that he disliked and was afraid of, emphasizing just how similar he was to a regular human being.