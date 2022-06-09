“Celtics need an advantage to win against Stephen Curry, and they’ve proven it!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Warriors players discover the height of the baskets to be too high

NBA Twitter went wild as hoops in the TD Garden were above the regulated heights, saying it’s cause they can’t stop Stephen Curry

The NBA Finals are in full swing, as the series is now at Boston for Games 3 and 4. After a solid finish to win Game 1, the Celtics were taken aback by Stephen Curry and co. in Game 2. The series was tied up at one apiece heading to Boston.

In the playoffs, the Celtics have played 9 games at home so far, and have won 5 of them. While comparatively, they’ve won 8 out of their 11 games on the road. Teams find it better to play on their homecourt, but that hasn’t been the case for the Celtics so far.

There is a lot of pressure that comes with playing at the TD Garden, and the Cs face it more than the opponents. That being said, they would look for anyway to win these next two games, and well, they found a way.

Some of the Dubs complained about the height of the basket and they were right. pic.twitter.com/YoDytYt7uW — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) June 8, 2022

Or at least they thought so.

NBA Twitter reacts as rims at TD Garden are found too high, saying it’s because Cs can’t slow down Stephen Curry normally

There are a lot of things that can be forgiven in sports, however, cheating? Nah man, play the game fair and square, and if you lose, accept the other team’s just better. However, it seems like the Celtics, despite their 17 titles, haven’t learned this.

With “RIMGATE” happening, NBA Twitter was bound to rage, and rage they did.

It’s cause they need an advantage to win against Stephen Curry https://t.co/mrD9bhsiEU — Spam (@warriors4ly) June 9, 2022

What an unfortunate coincidence lol — Antonin (@antonin_org) June 8, 2022

sucks that the celtics have to cancel tonight’s halftime show now, where some random guy was going to switch the goals for no peculiar reason at all. can somebody check if red panda is available? https://t.co/43BA6VVAhp — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) June 8, 2022

Celtics taking that home court advantage a little far… 🤔 — Endangered Ginger (@RMaples59) June 8, 2022

During the finals too? Nahhh @NBAOfficial you see this shit?? — Rcito 🇵🇷⚡️ (@ramon_rican) June 8, 2022

Celtics and Patriots always cheating… I ordered a dozen oysters in Boston one time and they gave me 11… I complained and the manager claimed I put one in my pocket! 👖 every time Boston!!! 🦪 😂 https://t.co/2eWKytojzs — [email protected] (@Jason) June 8, 2022

When Steve Kerr was asked about the same, he was surprised, but he took it in a light manner.

“It’s a good thing the game starts at midnight.” 😂 Steve Kerr jokes about the height of the hoop being off and the late start time pic.twitter.com/XykamGTX9M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2022

Well, with their Plan A failing, I guess the Cs have no other choice but to play fair and square.