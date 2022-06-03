“LeBron James really is a BILLY GOAT!”: Shannon Sharpe praises Lakers’ #6 for becoming the first active NBA player to reach $1 Billion Net Worth

FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe sings praises for LeBron James as he becomes the first active NBA Player to be worth over $1 Billion

The NBA community had a big reason to celebrate yesterday. One of their own, LeBron James, has set the example of how to play professional basketball and boost your net worth to the 10-figures. As of yesterday, Forbes announced that LeBron’s net worth had crossed the $1 Billion mark.

The only other NBA legends to get to this stage are none other than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, and that happened way after they retired. Earning a total of $385 million so far from his playing career, smart investments have helped LBJ go from ‘Just a kid from Akron’ to a member of the esteemed Billionaire club.

Also Read: “LeBron James owns an insanely rare $6.5 million Tiffany-Patek collaboration watch”: Lakers star who recently became a billionaire, has a timepiece that only 170 people own

Talking about the same on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe couldn’t stop gushing about his friend, the Billionaire King.

Shannon Sharpe praises LeBron James for getting to a $1B networth

Coming from basically nothing, LeBron James built his empire, brick by brick. James always knew how important it was to save money, and more than that, invest it. Despite earning less than $400 million through his salaries, LBJ is now worth almost 2.5x times. It all became possible due to endorsement deals, and the right investments.

Shannon Sharpe talked about the same on Undisputed. He mentioned how LBJ took care of his friends Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, and Randy Mills.

.@ShannonSharpe on LeBron officially becoming NBA’s first active player worth $1B: “This is an amazing accomplishment, I’m very proud. He’s really a Billy GOAT!” 💰🐐 pic.twitter.com/IJiyy8C4C7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 3, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James received a $150,000 lawsuit for using HIS OWN photo on Instagram”: When the Lakers star counter sued a photographer for $1 million

Calling him a Billy GOAT, Shannon praised how committed LBJ stayed to basketball, despite earning so much. According to him, just like Stephen Curry changed the game, LeBron James empowered the players of this generation, and for generations to come.

LBJ truly is an inspiration, and has shown us all how hard work, combined with smart work, can help you out of any situation.