“Kobe Bryant is starting, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are coming off the bench”: Jayson Tatum makes extremely tough ‘Start, Bench, Cut’ decision on the Knuckleheads Podcast

Jayson Tatum couldn’t decide whom to trade out of LeBron James and Kevin Durant, though he knows Kobe Bryant would start on his team.

Basketball discourse is at a point today where the word of Stephen A Smith now carries the same weight as the word of LeBron James. It is what it is. We’re not allowed to broach nuances and players’ opinions in the Reddit Top 10 day and age.

And it’s apparent that Reddit and NBA Twitter are underrating Kobe Bryant, even after his 2020 passing. Those who’ve played against the Black Mamba, but not against Michael Jordan or greats past, swear by the statement that he’s the toughest, best opponent they’ve ever faced.

Shaun Livingston called Kobe Bryant the second greatest basketball player of all time before the Mamba’s jersey retirement. Kevin Durant ranks him right up alongside Michael Jordan as the 1A/1B choice for GOAT.

Jayson Tatum might have added more fuel to blog boys’ fire with his latest interview appearance alongside Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.

Jayson Tatum answers an extremely difficult Start, Bench, Trade question involving Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum was on the Knuckleheads Podcast for another awesome episode of pure hoops talk. The Celtics’ young star came into the league in the year 2017. This was when Kobe was a year retired, LeBron was still in his prime and KD was the Finals MVP.

Tatum grew up watching, idolizing and copying all 3 of these legendary players. You can see him make some of each of these players’ signature moves every once in a while. Asking the 23-year-old to pick between this trio is about the hardest question you can ask him.

But Tatum was resolute in his answer:

“You know who I’m starting. I gotta start Kobe. I got Kobe’s jersey downstairs in my bookbag, I’ve even got a Kobe tat. Players like that never get traded. LeBron will never get traded, KD will never get traded.”

“KD and me, we done gone and won a medal together. We done been through something. I can’t trade either one of them, I just can’t. They’re coming off the bench and Kobe’s starting.”

