Kobe Bryant Once Paid Off a $22,000 Club Bill for Chandler Parsons, at the Supper Club!

Kobe Bryant’s generosity knows no bounds. He may have been ruthless on the court, but he was equally good off it. He paid off $22,000 once.

Kobe Bryant was one of the worst people to play with on the court. He would heckle you, rile you up, get physical, and worst of all, drop a bucket on your face.

Nobody liked Kobe as an opponent. Scoring on you would be a regular activity, ask anyone who has ever faced him. So, what happens when a rookie meets him for the first time, under the bright lights of LA? The story is actually quite wholesome.

Throwback to 2011, a young Chandler Parsons has been drafted by the Houston Rockets, and he is set to face off against the Lakers, in Los Angeles.

Everyone warns him, “Kobe is gonna try and bust your a**“. The game goes on and the fourth quarter rolls around. They face off and Kobe starts talking to Parsons and he thinks the Mamba is here for business.

But to Chandler’s surprise, Bryant instead asks him if they’re staying back in LA for the night and if he could get his number. Baffling. He also dropped 40 that game, beating the Rockets almost singlehandedly.

Kobe texts Chandler, hooks the Rockets guys at the Supper Club, and pays the bill!

Chandler Parsons was in dinner with the team later that night, at Katsuya and he gets a text “You’re all set at the Supper Club-Mamba.”

At first, he is taken aback, by the sheer surprise of a legend like Kobe Bryant texting a rookie, anyone would go crazy. After the initial disbelief, he asks around if the number is really the Mamba’s and to his surprise, it is!

Parsons, feeling confident, takes all of his team to the club, and they proceed to have a good night. Later, he gets handed the bill and to his dismay, he had completely forgotten about it.

Chandler was a rookie at the time and he didn’t make much, the $22,000 bill was shocking, to say the least. He knew he couldn’t have paid it off.

To his surprise, the wait staff just says “sign for Mr.Bryant!“. Parsons was stunned. The unexpected generosity from the 5-time champion, extended to a rookie, it was all bizarre.

Among the more bewildering stories about Kobe Bryant, this is the more wholesome one. It was told by Parsons on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s podcast, All the Smoke.

