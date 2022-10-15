Kobe Bryant Once Shared the Killer Mentality He Had Whenever He Played Against Any Opposition

NBA legend Kobe Bryant is one of the fiercest competitors the game of basketball has ever seen and will probably ever see

Whenever one thinks of stone-cold killers in basketball, one thinks of two names majorly. Either Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. These two legends of the game possessed a mindset that is rather hard to get.

With the game on the line, and the odds stacked against them, both Kobe and MJ had a way to take over and lead their side to victory. Kobe Bryant posses a killer mentality that many athletes of our time are now trying to embrace.

Kobe’s mentality, often framed as ‘Mamba Mentality’ teaches people how to excel at what they do, no matter what field they’re in. Once, Kobe shared what went through his mind as teams lined up before the beginning of each game.

Also Read: “Bronny is H.I.M!”: LeBron James Hypes Up His Son, Shares Clip of 31-Point Performance Like a Proud Dad

Kobe Bryant was out to make his opponents regret playing basketball

When Kobe was drafted into the NBA in 1996, it was Michael Jordan’s league. The Bulls’ GOAT had won his 4th ring and was looking to repeat his success. Everyone in the NBA was terrified of His Airness. However, Kobe found no reason to do so.

Kobe was always the hardest worker in the room. His love for basketball and the hours he put in the gym daily made sure Bryant was one of the best players around. He once was asked about his mentality when the teams lined up before the game.

Kobe had a simple answer. He wanted his opponents to reconsider the life choice they made to play basketball.

“My whole purpose was to get you to reconsider your life choice to play basketball.” – Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/IafiiIEWdW — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) October 14, 2022

Also Read: LeBron James Lost $15,000 For Touching His Crotch Following A Clutch Jumper

Plain ruthless. That’s exactly how Kobe was, and how he wanted to be perceived.

Current NBA Players trying to follow in Kobe’s footsteps

Kobe Bryant is probably the most influential athlete in this current generation of players. This current generation was too late to watch Michael Jordan play when he did, and too early to see LeBron arrive to the party. However, they witnessed Kobe Bryant at his absolute best, and became inspired by the Mamba.

In the current day NBA, there are several young stars who try and follow in Mamba’s footsteps and take his teachings to heart. We have players like Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and many more.

Also Read: Shaq’s Florida House Was Bought for a Massive $28 Million, but Was Recently Flipped for Astonishingly Low Number

Even though Kobe left us, but he will live on forever, thanks to his legacy and his Mamba Mentality.