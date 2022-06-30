“Kobe Bryant Scored 40 Points Against All 29 Teams He Faced!”: No NBA Team is Immune to The Lakers Legend’s Scoring Powers

Pull up the NBA Archives and you will find that only one player has dropped 40 against all the teams he faced in the league, Kobe Bryant.

A testament to the brilliance of basketball, an ode to the craft of the game, players in the mold of Kobe Bryant are one in a million. There are numerous players who imitate Kobe but very few can even dream of reaching his level.

Kobe Bryant sits in the pantheon of the greats. The feats he has under his belt and the sheer authority of his name are evidence enough that the league feared him.

We may never see a player like Kobe. As a tribute, we pull out some statistics from the archives. This time it is how the Mamba destroyed every team he faced. We’re not exaggerating.

Scoring 40 points in a game is nothing short of brilliant. A lot of players’ career highs are less than that. It is incredibly tough to score 40 in the NBA.

Elite players do it often but not as often as you’d think. But scoring 40 against each and every team you face is just the hallmark of a monster.

Also read: Kobe Bryant acquired $600 million and used that blueprint to help Steve Nash invest his $144 million from the NBA

Kobe Bryant has scored 40+ points against every single opposing franchise he’s faced. He is the only player in league history to do so. pic.twitter.com/fHhsVsDRIR — Real Talk 🏀 (@Real7Talk) June 28, 2022

Kobe Bryant dropped 40 against your favorite team

Yes, we like to keep it simple, if you support an NBA team chances are Kobe obliterated them. Well, not if the team you support is the Lakers. A notable exception.

But any other team and there will be a game where he went lights out. No defender on this planet could have kept him quiet, even if they did, he would still find a way to score.

Kobe was a career 25 points per game scorer. More notably, he has an insane career-high against every team. Just take a look at this table.

Bryant’s career-high vs. every team: TOR: 81

POR: 65

DAL: 62

NYK: 61

UTA: 60

MEM: 60

CHA: 58

WSH: 55

HOU: 53

DEN: 51

GSW: 51

PHX: 51

SAC: 51

NOP: 50

MIN: 50

LAC: 50

OKC: 50

PHI: 48

CLE: 47

BKN: 46

IND: 45

SAS: 45

BOS: 43

MIL: 43

CHI: 43

MIA: 42

ATL: 41

ORL: 41

DET: 40 — Real Talk 🏀 (@Real7Talk) June 28, 2022

By far and out the greatest scorer of our generation, his numbers are simply unfathomable for modern scorers. Will there ever be a player like him? We don’t think so.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant should go to college, he’s not ready!”: Golden State Warriors passed on the 5-time champion to pick Todd Fuller because of an incompetent GM