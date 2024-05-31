“Kobe Bryant Struggled!”: Charles Barkley Defends Caitlin Clark From Criticism Regarding Her Rookie Production

The transition from college basketball to the WNBA has not been rosy for Caitlin Clark. The underwhelming start to the Indiana Fever’s season has consequently raised questions about her capabilities. However, Charles Barkley has been defending the rookie from day one. Amidst the ongoing criticism, Chuck has once again come to her rescue, using Kobe Bryant’s NBA career as a reference.

Advertisement

During the latest episode of Sports Illustrated, Chuck told the show’s host, Jimmy Traina,

“Every game she has played in the WNBA has been the most watched game ever…To say she is only getting this because of pretty privilege, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, she is not some scrub…How about just giving this young lady her flowers?’. Is she gonna struggle? Probably. Kobe Bryant struggled”.

Featuring in eight WNBA games, the Iowa-born is averaging 17.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, per game, as per ESPN. Alongside registering this impressive rookie season stat line, she has been monumental in the recent surge in global popularity of the league.

That’s why Barkley did not hesitate to draw parallels between the 22-year-old and the late, great Bryant. He continued to believe in her potential as a youngster, backing her publicly on every occasion. His latest comments were no exception, further extending his support towards her.

Charles Barkley holds his fort against the obstacles

On the verge of entering the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark was subjected to severe criticism from a few of the league’s players. This rubbed Barkley the wrong way as the sports analyst later called them out. The 61-year-old reminded the WNBA players of all the benefits they were receiving because of the Fever star, mentioning the introduction of charter flights, in particular.

This did not sit straight with several WNBA players, Angel Reese being one of the top names on this list. Following a statement victory over the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky star expressed her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), stating,

“And that’s on getting a win in a packed out [arena], not just cause of one player on our charter flight”.

Angel after the Sky's W tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/wKpp3T9CXT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2024

Despite this backlash, Chuck has refused to give up his stance on the situation. Much to his delight, Becky Hammon, a fellow Hall of Famer, shared a similar viewpoint on Clark. The Las Vegas Aces head coach even recently declared, “I think she is amazing…So, I think this narrative of everybody hating on Caitlin Clark and even this black and white thing, knock it off…So shut down the noise”.

So, iconic figures continue to admire Clark for who she is, while acknowledging her contributions to the league in this short period. They remain in awe of her prowess as an athlete rising through the ranks.

That said, Clark’s endeavors must also translate into her team winning games and reviving itself in the coming years. That’s the next biggest challenge for her, as the fans await for the Fever to achieve new heights with her.