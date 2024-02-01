“Giannis Antetokounmpo Has to Be the Guy That Sacrifices”: Kendrick Perkins Assesses Bucks’ Turbulent Season After Damian Lillard Trade

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has foreshadowed Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s attempt to be the hero over Damian Lillard, on his return to Portland for the first since leaving the franchise. During Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s NBA Countdown, Perkins claimed that the two-time MVP needs to sacrifice and let Lillard be the team’s star on the offensive end.

Advertisement

Perkins said, “Anytime you get together with another superstar generational talent, someone has to sacrifice… We saw Steph Curry sacrifice and take a backseat to Kevin Durant.” KP even referenced other stars in similar situations and opined that Giannis has to be “the guy” here,

“We saw Kevin Garnett take a backseat to Paul Pierce on the offensive end. We saw Dwyane Wade sacrifice for LeBron James only to complete the mission. So when I look at Giannis Antetokounmpo, he has to be the guy to sacrifice.”

Advertisement

Perkins claimed Antetokounmpo needs to be more active to help Lillard orchestrate the offense like he did in Portland. The Greek Freak needs to play more like a traditional center on the offensive end to ensure the superstar guard can be at his best.

Hours later, the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a surprise 119-116 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bucks were down three points in the game’s dying moments and needed a miracle three-pointer to tie the game. Lillard has showcased in the past that he can make magic happen from beyond the arc.

However, the Bucks shockingly made their superstar guard inbound the ball to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was fouled immediately. He missed both free throws and Milwaukee lost by three. The sequence at the end of the game proved Perkins correct.

Advertisement

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 19 shot attempts per game, the third-highest mark of his career, while Lillard is averaging 17.6, his lowest since the 2014-15 season. The guard is averaging a career-low 8.9 two-point shot attempts per game. His average of 8.6 three-point shot attempts is also the lowest since the 2018-19 season.

The numbers suggest that Lillard has taken a backseat to Antetokounmpo on the offensive end, a surprising development considering the Bucks traded for him knowing he’s a below-average defender but an elite scorer. New head coach Doc Rivers has to put the ball in Lillard’s hands more and make Antetokounmpo play off his superstar teammate. Otherwise, they’ll fail in their pursuit of a championship.

Damian Lillard admits he’s faced difficulties adjusting in Milwaukee

Ahead of his highlight anticipated return to Portland for the first time since leaving the franchise in the 2023 offseason, Lillard spoke to ESPN’s Mallika Andrews. In the sitdown interview, he admitted it’s been tough sledding in Milwaukee. Lillard said,

“I thought the transition would be a little bit more smooth. Just because I know how I play compliments the team really well. Especially playing alongside Giannis. How he plays, I know I compliment him well. But, I think it’s just been an adjustment.”

Despite their chemistry issues, the Bucks are 32-16 and second in the Eastern Conference. They’ve had a rough start to life under new head coach Doc Rivers, losing both games under his tutelage. However, it’s still early days. Rivers led the superstar trio of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen to an NBA title in 2008. His experience dealing with superstar duos and trios is the primary reason for the Bucks bringing him on as the head coach.

Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and Rivers have to figure out the best way forward for the Bucks. And they need to do it in a hurry. With the regular season past the halfway mark, the team doesn’t have time to tweak, tinker and experiment. They have to decide on a strategy that gets the best out of Lillard on the offensive end and stick to it until the wheels fall off.