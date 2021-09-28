“Kobe’s mentality or LeBron’s basketball IQ? Steph’s shooting or Jordan’s athleticism?”: Shannon Sharpe grills Mark Jackson with impossible choices on Club Shay Shay

FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe gives Mark Jackson a tough time as he gives the former Warriors’ coach a tough time with difficult choices

There are often times when we watch a sport and wish we had traits like some of the players. If one looks at basketball, the case is no different. Even if you look at the past players or the current players, there are always qualities which we want to have too.

This desire not only applies to the fans of the game, but also to the players alike. Often they look at their fellow stars and wish they could also do things the same way. Shannon Sharpe exploited this desire, and in his recent episode of Club Shay Shay, put his guest in a tough spot. His guest was none other than the former Warriors’ Head Coach Mark Jackson.

“Stephen Curry’s shooting over Michael Jordan’s athleticism”: Mark Jackson replies to Shannon Sharpe

When one thinks of great qualities one can take from the NBA, there is no shortage of qualities to pick from. Shannon Sharpe used this and kept throwing hard choices at Mark Jackson.

He started off by asking Jackson to pick between Stephen Curry‘s shooting or Michael Jordan‘s athleticism. Jackson thought about it, and picked Curry’s shooting. Sharpe followed it by asking Mark to pick between Kobe Bryant‘s mentality or LeBron James‘ basketball IQ. This was an easy one for Mark, who took the Mamba Mentality in an instant.

Sharpe followed up this by asking the former Warriors’ coach to pick between Shaquille O’Neal‘s dominance or Tim Duncan‘s fundamentals. Jackson instantly took Shaq’s dominance. For the final question, Shannon asked him to select between Kyrie Irving‘s handles or Magic Johnson‘s passing. Growing up and modeling his game after Magic, Mark obviously chose Magic.

Pick one for each: Kobe’s mentality or LeBron’s basketball IQ? Steph’s shooting or Jordan’s athleticism? Shaq’s dominance or Duncan’s fundamentals? Kyrie’s handles or Magic’s passing? pic.twitter.com/Whzm04vsrF — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 27, 2021

This was an interesting segment on Club Shay Shay and actually made one think. It would be fun if Shannon Sharpe makes this a regular on his podcast.