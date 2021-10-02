“Luka Doncic cannot let go of the referee even in practice games!”: NBA Twitter mocks Mavericks superstar’s frustration with officials even during practice games

The Slovenian superstar is a delight to watch when he is on the court until he starts complaining and acting negatively.

Luka Doncic has been one of the NBA’s best offerings for the fans on a nightly basis. He’s no doubt the best offensive young talent in the league.

He’s been scoring well over 25 points consistently on the league’s best defenders like Marcus Smart and Pat Beverley like they don’t even exist.

Pat Bev says Luka Doncic is the toughest player to defend in the NBA “I’m on his ass this year too.”

(h/t @overtime )

There is another aspect to his game though, which might annoy some and entertain others. It is his consistent complaints to referees in each game he’s played since his debut.

Luka Doncic cannot let go of refs even on a practice session

The 2-time All-Star is not just competitive in a real NBA game, even on practices he cannot catch a break.

He can be seen not going in on the action on the other end of the floor just to whine about the no-call by the referee. That’s hilarious. It’s just a practice game, Luka.

It’s not so hilarious when this happens in a game. No Maverick fan likes to see their team play 4 on 5 when Luka is not where the ball is but on the faces of the referees. Although he’s not so delightful when he’s defending, he needs to be there.

Zach Lowe says Luka Doncic has become one of the biggest whiners in the NBA “Every time he drives he is whining. He spent so much energy whining to the referees and slumping his shoulders to teammates, it sucked the life of the team many times.”https://t.co/IyOME8rsGv — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 3, 2021

Luka Doncic with a trifecta of sorts. Before leaving the court at halftime, he lobbied to all three referees individually about getting jersey grabbed on the last drive into the paint. The Mavericks are up 63-52. Doncic has 17-8-5. Porzingis has 10 points. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) February 13, 2020

Luka has a problem of getting Ts and it’s pretty serious

Doncic has been getting a lot of technical fouls since his debut season. He doubled down on it and led the league in technical fouls last season. Not a stat he would have wanted to top.

He’s accepted the fact himself,

“You know, with the officials, I wasn’t myself this season. I’m complaining way too much. And I gotta work on that, you know. I just gotta stay calm and just not talk to them, I gotta learn from that,” Doncic said after a game against Brooklyn Nets last season.

“[It’s difficult] with all the emotions in games, but obviously I’ve got to stop. It’s just hard for me on the court with all the emotions, but I realize it and I’ve got to work on this,” the Mavericks star added.

For a 22-year-old offensive assassin who can do almost everything on the basketball court, Doncic gets frustrated too easily.

It would be exciting to see how the new rule changes and new Dallas coach Jason Kidd will impact Luka’s game.