“Kyle Kuzma’s passion for pink pageantry is getting the Wizards killed!”: StatMuse reveals hilarious stat that has Washington fans laughing and in pain at the same time

NBA Twitter reveals embarrassing statline for the Washington Wizards since Kyle Kuzma’s fashion statement

Does anybody know what happened to the Washington Wizards?

This team started out the season guns blazing and were even first in the entire Eastern Conference. And now, the team is struggling to gather any wins at all.

They’re 7th in the conference, which technically isn’t that bad. However, the team has only won 2 of their last 10 games, despite having almost all of their major pieces active in the rotation.

Now, to be fair to the franchise many feared that there would be a drop-off of sorts as the season went on. However, we don’t think anybody expected this.

Surely, there is something in the air, right? Some curse, or perhaps a witch who has cursed the team!

Well, it appears that StatMuse has found one such entity. And worse, it may all be Kyle Kuzma’s doing.

Kyle Kuzma’s incredible pink sweater is confirmed to be the cause of all hell in the Washington Wizards’ camp

Yes, that is indeed true. We can’t believe it either, but it’s true.

We’re sure you’re thinking that we’re a bunch of crazy people. But to that, we say… firstly, yes, we’re fans of the NBA bordering on lunacy. But more importantly, take a look at the tweet below.

The Wizards are 4-10 since this outfit. They have lost 7 straight games to teams not named the Pistons. If they keep losing, we’ll make more Wizards players wear the outfit. pic.twitter.com/kRZS61Zzzj — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 17, 2021

Yes. This is a thing.

Jokes aside though, this isn’t exactly looking great for the Wizards. Sure, the team is still in the play-in at the moment. However, they’ve also lost all of their last 4 games, so they have absolutely no momentum going for them.

If things continue like this, this could be yet another year without the playoffs for Bradley Beal and the gang.

