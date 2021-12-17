“No one in the league wants Kemba Walker!”: NBA Insider reveals Knicks’ star’s worrying trade market situation after scapegoating by Tom Thibodeau

NBA Insider reveals some extremely disheartening news on the trade market for Knicks star Kemba Walker amongst NBA franchises

So… Kemba Walker wasn’t really the problem, was he?

Sure, the man had bad showings. And yes, his defense is less than the best. However, the fact of the matter is, putting the blame on him for all of the Knicks’ problems was clearly the wrong thing to do. And we mean that besides just the moral implications of a team sport.

In the last 10 games, where the former Celtics star has been thrown out of the rotation, the Knicks have won just 3 games. Their defense has also been among the worst, tied with the likes of the Raptors, Timberwolves, and the Pacers, as the for the 19th ranked defense in the league.

Quite frankly, it’s scoring that the Knicks need the most right now, something Walker can absolutely provide if given time and trust. However, it seems this situation in New York is already fraught past repair. And now, the team is looking for a market to trade the man away, something Kemba is reportedly on board with.

There is just one problem here. And it isn’t exactly a small one.

There is reportedly no trade market for Kemba Walker during this trade period

As weird as this sounds, for someone with the quality of Kemba Walker, it is unfortunately very true.

But the reason for this isn’t quite as simple as his recent form. Here is what Action Network’s Matt Moore had to say on the matter.

“There is no interest league-wide in taking on Kemba Walker, according to multiple sources… Walker was benched to try and kickstart the Knicks, a move that has failed, but the league consensus is that Walker’s knees represent too much of a risk even if his play with New York and Boston was more about the situation.”

Frankly, it is justified for other franchises to be a bit fearful of Walker’s injury history. However, for the Knicks, this could be a blessing in disguise.

As we’ve already said, the Knicks need scoring over all else, something Kemba Walker can provide if given trust and time.

Perhaps it’s time that Tom Thibodeau gave him exactly that.

