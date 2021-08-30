“LeBron James made this layup way too easy”: When the Lakers superstar nonchalantly threw up a Kyrie-esque shot during an NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James shot a reverse-type layup during the 2013 NBA All-Star Game when with the Miami Heat and made it look incredibly easy.

LeBron James has made a name for himself in this league by being one of the most dominant forces to have ever taken to NBA hardwood. The 4x champion has been barreling to the rim for posters for nearly 20 years now and even in year 18, he’s had some incredible dunks that most definitely erased all doubt regarding his date with ‘Father Time’.

However, being able to dunk isn’t the only way you can get buckets at the rim. Laying the rock up helps conserve your energy for situations that may require it and LeBron James seems to understand that. As he’s gotten older, like in his second stint in Cleveland and on the Lakers, he’s developed a serious layup package of his own.

Also read: “The Jake Paul fight is entertaining as hell!”: LeBron James and Kendrick Perkins take to Twitter to show their excitement for the Paul-Woodley fight

The 2020 Playoffs saw James hit a couple layups off the glass with a considerable amount of ‘English’ and it’s safe to say that he’s been sowing the seeds for the development of the of this skill from his Miami Heat days.

LeBron James casually hits a wild layup during the 2013 All-Star Game.

The 2013 All-Star Game saw LeBron James, perhaps, in his peak as he was coming off his first title and unbeknownst to everybody else, was on his way to repeat. His shot wasn’t as good as it is now but athletically, James with the Miami Heat was off the charts.

During the ASG that year, LeBron James took the ball to the rack as the whistle was being blown and so he decided to throw up a wild hook shot with his left hand and banked it in. The end of the video saw the Akron native shocked at his own layup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tipoff Talk (@tipofftalk)

Also read: “Got one more ring than Shaquille O’Neal now”: When Kobe Bryant mocked Shaq for having only 4 rings after winning the 2010 Finals

Many have been saying that he hit the layup with his offhand but it’s a well known fact that James is actually left-handed. He demonstrated this to a ‘T’ when he obliterated the Toronto Raptors in 4 games during the 2018 Playoffs.